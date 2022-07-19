Back

Monkeys enter Clementi HDB flats & cause mess, residents form 'Monkeys Are Here' group chat

Monkeys raiding homes.

Belmont Lay | July 19, 2022, 06:20 PM

Monkeys were seen climbing out of a fifth floor Clementi Block 118 Street 13 HDB flat recently after paying the unit a visit, and it turns out, that was not the only unit they have been entering and leaving.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the monkeys had also visited units beside those on the fourth and fifth floors, creating a mess in the kitchen while looking for food, and annoying residents with their burglary antics.

A 60-year-old resident, who lives on the third floor, told reporters that monkeys entered his unit via the kitchen window on June 10 and created a mess.

The monkeys broke items including bottles and cans in their search for food.

The monkeys then tried to break into the unit again the next day, but this time, the windows were closed.

The third floor resident said: "We and the neighbors on the fourth and fifth floors are very bothered, because we don't know when the monkeys will come back, so we can only close the windows from time to time."

Another 60-year-old resident who lives on the fourth floor said the monkeys broke into her kitchen a few weeks ago, but there was not much food lying around.

So, they only took some bread.

The monkeys then struck again, taking bread with them one more time.

The resident said she suspects the monkeys remember which unit had food and will go back again.

Set up group chat

In response to the random monkey raids of their apartments, the residents from the various floors have banded together to keep one another abreast of the presence of monkeys.

According to a 70-year-old resident, a group chat, "Monkeys are here", was set up.

The residents will keep a lookout for monkeys and inform one another about their presence, just in case the units have no one home at that time.

