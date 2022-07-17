5 monkeys casually climb out of 5th floor HDB flat window like they just completed a mission

Several monkeys were caught on video showing off their agility and dexterity chops as they descended the wall of a HDB flat.

An orderly descent

The acrobatic feat was shared to the Facebook group Singapore Road Accident on Jul. 16 and appears to have occurred at Blk 118 along Clementi Street 13, according to commentators.

The video begins with a monkey already on the ground and three more making their way down.

Subsequently, five monkeys are seen emerging from the window of a flat on the fifth floor.

The monkeys proceed to slide down the wall.

One of them decides to descend via the ledges and bamboo pole holders.

A second monkey is then seen jumping onto the ledge on the fourth floor.

These two monkeys on the pole holders resume their descent once almost all the others have reached the ground and can be seen taking a pause just below the bamboo pole holder of the second-storey flat.

However, they are eventually able to make their way down to the ground.

Many commentators were highly amused by the sight of the monkeys.

A few wondered however, why so many of the monkeys had emerged from the same flat in the first place.

What to do to prevent monkeys from entering your home

According to the National Parks' Board advisory, monkey-proofing one's home includes installing window mesh or grilles and closing all windows and doors when one is not home, to prevent monkeys from gaining access.

Food should also be stored properly and kept out of sight.

Read the National Parks Board's advisory here for more information.

Top collage photos via Singapore Road Accident/Facebook