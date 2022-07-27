S’pore confirms 10th case of monkeypox, so far all cases men

Singapore has one more case of monkeypox — the 10th case.

This was reported on Tuesday, July 26, which brings the total number of infections in the country since June to 10.

All 10 cases are men.

The patient is a 28 year-old male Taiwanese, the Ministry of Health said in an update on its website.

He resides in Singapore and had recently returned from Canada.

He tested positive for monkeypox on Tuesday, four days after he developed fever, headache, pain in the anal region and muscle pain on July 22, which progressed to a rash at the perianal region -- the area of the body surrounding the anus.

The man sought medical care on Tuesday and was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on the same day.

He is in stable condition.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

The man's infection is not linked to any of the earlier monkeypox cases.

Background

MOH also said earlier it has been engaging those who are more at-risk through healthcare and community partners.

This group includes men who have sex with men who have recently had sex with new partners.

Travellers who have just returned from areas affected by monkeypox are advised to seek medical treatment immediately if they develop symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes and rash within three weeks of their trip.

Since May, more than 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the strongest call to action the agency can make.

Covid-19 was given the same label by WHO in 2020.

