Michelin Guide S'pore 2022: A complete list of F&B establishments that made the list

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2022 Star Revelation was held on July 12 at Marina Bay Sands.
The total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore is now at 52 -- up from 49 last year.
What the stars mean
Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, and this is what their ratings mean:
★: High quality cooking, worth a stop
★★: Excellent cooking, worth a detour
★★★: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey
They're judged based on five criteria: the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits.
Summary
Here are some stats that sum up this year's awards:
- Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars
- Seven restaurants received Two Michelin Stars
- 42 restaurants received One Michelin Star
More information on the new achievements:
- There were no new restaurants promoted to Three Michelin Stars
- Two restaurants were promoted to Two Michelin Stars
- Two restaurants were promoted to One Michelin Star
- Four restaurants made their debut in the 2022 edition
Burnt Ends, which was also on the list last year, was given a "new" Michelin star after relocating from Teck Lim Road to Dempsey.
Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments
42 one-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|28 Wilkie
|Italian Contemporary
|2
|Alma
|European Contemporary
|3
|Art
|Italian
|4
|Basque Kitchen by Aitor
|Basque
|5
|Béni
|French Contemporary
|6
|Braci
|Italian Contemporary
|7
|Buona Terra
|Italian Contemporary
|8
|Burnt Ends
|Barbeque
|9
|Candlenut
|Peranakan
|10
|Chef Kang's
|Cantonese
|11
|Cure
|European Contemporary
|12
|Cut
|Steakhouse
|13
|Esora
|Innovative
|14
|Euphoria
|Innovative
|15
|Hamamoto
|Sushi
|16
|Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle
|Street Food
|17
|Iggy's
|European Contemporary
|18
|Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard)
|Teochew
|19
|Jag
|French Contemporary
|20
|La Dame de Pic
|French Contemporary
|21
|Labyrinth
|Innovative
|22
|Lei Garden
|Cantonese
|23
|Lerouy
|French Contemporary
|24
|Ma Cuisine
|French
|25
|Marguerite
|European Contemporary
|26
|Meta
|Innovative
|27
|Nae:um
|Korean Contemporary
|28
|Nouri
|Innovative
|29
|Oshino
|Sushi
|30
|Putien (Kitchener Road)
|Fujian
|31
|Rêve
|French Contemporary
|32
|Rhubarb
|French Contemporary
|33
|Shang Palace
|Cantonese
|34
|Shinji (Bras Basah Road)
|Sushi
|35
|Sommer
|European Contemporary
|36
|Summer Palace
|Cantonese
|37
|Summer Pavilion
|Cantonese
|38
|Sushi Ichi
|Sushi
|39
|Sushi Kimura
|Sushi
|40
|Table65
|European Contemporary
|41
|Terra
|Italian Contemporary
|42
|Whitegrass
|French Contemporary
Seven two-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Cloudstreet
|Innovative
|2
|Jaan by Kirk Westaway
|British Contemporary
|3
|Saint Pierre
|French Contemporary
|4
|Shisen Hanten
|Cantonese-Sichuan
|5
|Shoukouwa
|Sushi
|6
|Thevar
|Innovative
|7
|Waku Ghin
|Japanese Contemporary
Three 3-star establishments (no new entrants)
|Restaurant name
|Cuisine
|1
|Les Amis
|French
|2
|Odette
|French Contemporary
|3
|Zén
|European Contemporary
