Michelin Guide S'pore 2022: A complete list of F&B establishments that made the list

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2022 Star Revelation was held on July 12 at Marina Bay Sands.

The total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore is now at 52 -- up from 49 last year.

What the stars mean

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, and this is what their ratings mean:

★: High quality cooking, worth a stop

★★: Excellent cooking, worth a detour

★★★: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

They're judged based on five criteria: the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits.

Summary

Here are some stats that sum up this year's awards:

Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars

Seven restaurants received Two Michelin Stars

42 restaurants received One Michelin Star

More information on the new achievements:

There were no new restaurants promoted to Three Michelin Stars

Two restaurants were promoted to Two Michelin Stars

Two restaurants were promoted to One Michelin Star

Four restaurants made their debut in the 2022 edition

Burnt Ends, which was also on the list last year, was given a "new" Michelin star after relocating from Teck Lim Road to Dempsey.

Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments

42 one-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 28 Wilkie Italian Contemporary 2 Alma European Contemporary 3 Art Italian 4 Basque Kitchen by Aitor Basque 5 Béni French Contemporary 6 Braci Italian Contemporary 7 Buona Terra Italian Contemporary 8 Burnt Ends Barbeque 9 Candlenut Peranakan 10 Chef Kang's Cantonese 11 Cure European Contemporary 12 Cut Steakhouse 13 Esora Innovative 14 Euphoria Innovative 15 Hamamoto Sushi 16 Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Street Food 17 Iggy's European Contemporary 18 Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard) Teochew 19 Jag French Contemporary 20 La Dame de Pic French Contemporary 21 Labyrinth Innovative 22 Lei Garden Cantonese 23 Lerouy French Contemporary 24 Ma Cuisine French 25 Marguerite European Contemporary 26 Meta Innovative 27 Nae:um Korean Contemporary 28 Nouri Innovative 29 Oshino Sushi 30 Putien (Kitchener Road) Fujian 31 Rêve French Contemporary 32 Rhubarb French Contemporary 33 Shang Palace Cantonese 34 Shinji (Bras Basah Road) Sushi 35 Sommer European Contemporary 36 Summer Palace Cantonese 37 Summer Pavilion Cantonese 38 Sushi Ichi Sushi 39 Sushi Kimura Sushi 40 Table65 European Contemporary 41 Terra Italian Contemporary 42 Whitegrass French Contemporary

Seven two-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Cloudstreet Innovative 2 Jaan by Kirk Westaway British Contemporary 3 Saint Pierre French Contemporary 4 Shisen Hanten Cantonese-Sichuan 5 Shoukouwa Sushi 6 Thevar Innovative 7 Waku Ghin Japanese Contemporary

Three 3-star establishments (no new entrants)

Restaurant name Cuisine 1 Les Amis French 2 Odette French Contemporary 3 Zén European Contemporary

