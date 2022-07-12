Back

Michelin Guide S'pore 2022: A complete list of F&B establishments that made the list

Places to try... on payday.

Lee Wei Lin | July 12, 2022, 09:22 PM

The Michelin Guide Singapore 2022 Star Revelation was held on July 12 at Marina Bay Sands.

The total number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Singapore is now at 52 -- up from 49 last year.

What the stars mean

Restaurants can be awarded up to three stars, and this is what their ratings mean:

★: High quality cooking, worth a stop

★★: Excellent cooking, worth a detour

★★★: Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey

They're judged based on five criteria: the quality of the ingredients used, mastery of flavour and cooking techniques, personality of the chef in his cuisine, value for money, and consistency between visits.

Summary

Here are some stats that sum up this year's awards:

  • Three restaurants received Three Michelin Stars

  • Seven restaurants received Two Michelin Stars

  • 42 restaurants received One Michelin Star

More information on the new achievements:

  • There were no new restaurants promoted to Three Michelin Stars

  • Two restaurants were promoted to Two Michelin Stars

  • Two restaurants were promoted to One Michelin Star

  • Four restaurants made their debut in the 2022 edition

Burnt Ends, which was also on the list last year, was given a "new" Michelin star after relocating from Teck Lim Road to Dempsey.

Complete list of Michelin F&B establishments

42 one-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 28 Wilkie Italian Contemporary
2 Alma European Contemporary
3 Art Italian
4 Basque Kitchen by Aitor Basque
5 Béni French Contemporary
6 Braci Italian Contemporary
7 Buona Terra Italian Contemporary
8 Burnt Ends Barbeque
9 Candlenut Peranakan
10 Chef Kang's Cantonese
11 Cure European Contemporary
12 Cut Steakhouse
13 Esora Innovative
14 Euphoria Innovative
15 Hamamoto Sushi
16 Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle Street Food
17 Iggy's European Contemporary
18 Imperial Treasure Fine Teochew Cuisine (Orchard) Teochew
19 Jag French Contemporary
20 La Dame de Pic French Contemporary
21 Labyrinth Innovative
22 Lei Garden Cantonese
23 Lerouy French Contemporary
24 Ma Cuisine French
25 Marguerite European Contemporary
26 Meta Innovative
27 Nae:um Korean Contemporary
28 Nouri Innovative
29 Oshino Sushi
30 Putien (Kitchener Road) Fujian
31 Rêve French Contemporary
32 Rhubarb French Contemporary
33 Shang Palace Cantonese
34 Shinji (Bras Basah Road) Sushi
35 Sommer European Contemporary
36 Summer Palace Cantonese
37 Summer Pavilion Cantonese
38 Sushi Ichi Sushi
39 Sushi Kimura Sushi
40 Table65 European Contemporary
41 Terra Italian Contemporary
42 Whitegrass French Contemporary

Seven two-star establishments (new entrants have been bolded)

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Cloudstreet Innovative
2 Jaan by Kirk Westaway British Contemporary
3 Saint Pierre French Contemporary
4 Shisen Hanten Cantonese-Sichuan
5 Shoukouwa Sushi
6 Thevar Innovative
7 Waku Ghin Japanese Contemporary

Three 3-star establishments (no new entrants)

Restaurant name Cuisine
1 Les Amis French
2 Odette French Contemporary
3 Zén European Contemporary

Top image via Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle/Facebook

