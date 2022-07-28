Back

No-holds-barred review: McDonald's new laksa burgers might actually be better than its nasi lemak burger

*Not a real food blogger.

Mandy How | July 28, 2022, 01:45 AM

Events

Citi Shopping and Dining Deals

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

We realise the headline might be a tiny bit controversial, considering how popular the nasi lemak burger was, and how gimmicky it might seem to turn yet another local dish into a burger.

From July 28, 2022, two types of laksa burgers — prawn and chicken versions — along with two more localised items, will launch at McDonald's Singapore.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

If you're wondering whether to join the queue, here's a rough guide to our reactions during the taste tests.

Taste test: Burgers

Prawn version. Photo by Mandy How.

Chicken version. Photo by Mandy How.

First impression: Looks promising enough -- a visually appetising, decent-sized burger, not too far off from its promotional pictures.

*First bite: Just bread.

Second: Oh okay. Hmm not bad.

Third: That's when the full works hit you: patty, laksa sauce, purple cabbage slaw, egg, politely ignoring the lettuce because we don't like it, but otherwise, wow, yum.

Fourth: Going in for moreeeeeeee

Fifth: Moreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee (but we really gotta stop now)

That pretty much sums up our reactions for both burgers, and it took a bit of self-control not to polish off a whole burger (or two) after lunch.

The laksa part of the burger, as you can tell, came mostly from the sauce, which was quite strong and coconutty, but went well with rest of the ingredients.

It could be spicier, however, and it'd be an interesting challenge to incorporate more laksa elements, such as cockles and bean sprouts, into the burger (which are not popular with everyone, we understand).

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

*Our bites were very small because our mouths are a bit small.

Taste test: Teh C Frappé, Pulut Hitam Pie

After a great run with the burgers, we were quite excited for the desserts, but alas.

They weren't bad, but just paled a little in comparison to the laksa items.

The frappe was a little too sweet for our liking, and the pie, while novel in theory, was a little underwhelming. Better pies have been made by McDonald's.

Photo by Rei Chong

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

In conclusion

Give the burgers a try when they're out, but no need to jostle with the crowd if you're not one for it.

Ratings:

  • 4.2/5 for the burgers

  • 3/5 for the frappe

  • 3.3/5 for the pie

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image by Mandy How

I spent 4.5 hours shopping, dining, & touring around Jurong East because it’s no longer just an industrial area

Journey to the west.

July 27, 2022, 07:00 PM

'Healing the Divide' founder Iris Koh & GP doctor handed more charges for fake vaccination records

The new charges involve at least seven other individuals.

July 27, 2022, 06:55 PM

S'porean man, 49, cheated 10 women including sex workers & 17-year-olds

He will be sentenced next month.

July 27, 2022, 06:33 PM

Here’s how Lalamove makes your deliveries faster & hassle-free by leveraging technological solutions

Less worry all around, for both merchants and consumers.

July 27, 2022, 06:13 PM

Restaurant owner who rammed worker with his car in Geylang jailed 6 weeks

The incident left the worker with a fractured right elbow.

July 27, 2022, 06:07 PM

Free access to rock climbing, futsal court, kids waterpark & more at this JB mall

Time to make a day trip down.

July 27, 2022, 06:00 PM

ERP rates up S$1 at several gantries from Aug. 1, 2022

Up S$1.

July 27, 2022, 05:37 PM

Motorcyclist, 20, thrown off bike & gets trapped in back of taxi after collision at Bukit Batok

He was rescued using hydraulic equipment.

July 27, 2022, 05:19 PM

GIC records 20-year annualised real return of 4.2% & sets up new sustainability office

GIC's CEO said that prospective returns going forward were "likely to be low" due to an increasingly uncertain investor landscape.

July 27, 2022, 04:15 PM

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's stay in S'pore extended by another 14 days

He was expected to return home according to previous speculations.

July 27, 2022, 12:13 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.