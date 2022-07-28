No-holds-barred review: McDonald's new laksa burgers might actually be better than its nasi lemak burger

We realise the headline might be a tiny bit controversial, considering how popular the nasi lemak burger was, and how gimmicky it might seem to turn yet another local dish into a burger.

From July 28, 2022, two types of laksa burgers — prawn and chicken versions — along with two more localised items, will launch at McDonald's Singapore.

If you're wondering whether to join the queue, here's a rough guide to our reactions during the taste tests.

Taste test: Burgers

First impression: Looks promising enough -- a visually appetising, decent-sized burger, not too far off from its promotional pictures.

*First bite: Just bread.

Second: Oh okay. Hmm not bad.

Third: That's when the full works hit you: patty, laksa sauce, purple cabbage slaw, egg, politely ignoring the lettuce because we don't like it, but otherwise, wow, yum.

Fourth: Going in for moreeeeeeee

Fifth: Moreeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee (but we really gotta stop now)

That pretty much sums up our reactions for both burgers, and it took a bit of self-control not to polish off a whole burger (or two) after lunch.

The laksa part of the burger, as you can tell, came mostly from the sauce, which was quite strong and coconutty, but went well with rest of the ingredients.

It could be spicier, however, and it'd be an interesting challenge to incorporate more laksa elements, such as cockles and bean sprouts, into the burger (which are not popular with everyone, we understand).

*Our bites were very small because our mouths are a bit small.

Taste test: Teh C Frappé, Pulut Hitam Pie

After a great run with the burgers, we were quite excited for the desserts, but alas.

They weren't bad, but just paled a little in comparison to the laksa items.

The frappe was a little too sweet for our liking, and the pie, while novel in theory, was a little underwhelming. Better pies have been made by McDonald's.

In conclusion

Give the burgers a try when they're out, but no need to jostle with the crowd if you're not one for it.

Ratings:

4.2/5 for the burgers

3/5 for the frappe

3.3/5 for the pie

Top image by Mandy How