Man, 45, arrested for threatening violence against PM Lee following Abe’s shooting

"The police will not condone any acts that incite violence in Singapore."

Fiona Tan | July 09, 2022, 11:13 AM

A 45-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in inciting violence against Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong.

Threatened violence against PM Lee in a Facebook comment

The Singapore Police Force said in a Jul. 9 news release that they received a report regarding a threat made against PM Lee in the comments section of a Facebook page at about 3:10pm on Jul. 8.

The comment was made on a CNA post regarding the shooting of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

Man, 45, arrested

Through follow-up investigations, police officers from the Central Police Division established the identity of the Facebook user.

The police arrested him on the same day within five hours of the report, and seized a laptop, a tablet and four handphones.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of the offence of making or communicating any electronic record containing any incitement to violence face up to five years in jail, a fine, or both.

SPF said: "The police will not condone any acts that incite violence in Singapore."

