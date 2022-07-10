Back

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

Mandy How | Fasiha Nazren | July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

The Malaysian police are investigating the case that occurred along the Tuas Second Link on July 9.

A woman was witnessed to have plucked out the licence plate from another vehicle while on the road and had also attempted to physically stop the vehicle from moving forward.

A man, who is presumed to be the woman's companion, then emerged from a Singapore-registered car to vigorously shake his middle finger at the other party.

It all started from a lane switch

Shortly after the incident went viral on social media, the Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief put out a media statement.

It revealed that the police have classified it as a case of mischief, and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects, presumably the man and the woman.

According to the statement, the victim, who drove a Toyota Alphard, was switching to the right lane when he grazed a Kia that was coming from the right.

The suspects stopped their vehicle, and the man allegedly began to shout expletives and showed rude hand gestures to the victim, while the woman removed the vehicle’s license plate and threw it at the victim’s car.

The Toyota Alphard was journeying home towards Singapore from Forest City, the police added.

While the victim was not injured, the incident resulted in defects to the car.

CCTV footage has been obtained from the victim’s dashcam, and the case is currently being investigated.

Top image via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

