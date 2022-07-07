Lorry driver, 34, arrested after crashing into 11 vehicles on Causeway, to undergo urine test

A 34-year-old driver of a lorry that crashed into 11 vehicles on the Causeway on Thursday morning (Jul. 7) has been arrested, according to Johor police.

An investigation into what caused the accident is also underway, reported Malaysian news site The Star.

Accident likely caused by mechanical fault

The Johor police said the lorry driver is assisting in investigations, reported The Straits Times.

Johor police reportedly told Malaysian media that the cause of the accident was due to a mechanical fault in the lorry.

The accident involved 12 vehicles in total -- the lorry, a bus, a van and nine cars.

Half of the vehicles were Malaysian, while the rest were foreign-registered.

SBS Transit also said that no one on board its bus was injured.

Malaysian transport minister orders investigation

In a Facebook post, Malaysian transport minister Wee Ka Siong said he had ordered an investigation into the accident.

"Those who are at fault will be severely punished as it involves the safety and lives of road users," said Wee.

He also said the lorry driver will undergo a urine test.

Wee warned that the driver's licence and his company's permit could be suspended if it was found that they did not comply with the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged members of the public who were at the scene of the accident to come forward with evidence to assist in investigations.

Top photos via Dannie Tan/Facebook