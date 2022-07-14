Back

Hundreds of fans gather at Ritz-Carlton S'pore to welcome Liverpool players

You'll never walk alone.

Syahindah Ishak | July 14, 2022, 03:53 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Liverpool FC arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (Jul. 13) evening.

Fans of the football club gathered at the The Ritz-Carlton in Marina Bay to catch a glimpse of their favourite players, such as Mo Salah, Thiago Alcântara, Bobby Firmino, and Virgil van Dijk.

Close to 300 fans gathered outside the hotel

According to The Straits Times, close to 300 fans stood behind barricades outside the hotel.

Some even arrived as early as 10am, hours before the club's arrival time.

Videos and pictures of the situation at the hotel were posted on various social media platforms.

Most fans donned the famous red Liverpool jersey as they chanted and cheered when the players arrived.

A number of them also held up posters and banners.

@_anfield.galaxy WE’VE CONQUERED ALL OF EUROPE #singapore #liverpool #fyp #foryou ♬ original sound - Home For Scousers

@bingquanx #liverpool#lfcsg #lfc #lfcfamily #liverpoolfc #liverpoolfans ♬ original sound - ABC - YNWA

@tinatan20 Liverpool is here😍⚽️ #liverpool #tiktoksg #tiktokph #fyp #foryoupage #singapore #football #soccer ♬ The Final Countdown (Originally Performed by Europe) [Instrumental Version] - Hit The Button Karaoke

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ahmad Iskandar Abdullah (@i_s_ky)

Fans also stayed outside the hotel and waited for the players to come out for their training session that night.

@darlie_ Felt like a kid again 😍 Thiago was CLASS #liverpool #YNWA #lvp #class #singapore #sgtiktok #football ♬ Poetry In Motion Liverpool FC - Liverpool FC FanChants

Will face Crystal Palace on Jul. 15

The Liverpool players had their first training session in Singapore shortly after they landed, on Wednesday (Jul. 13) night.

They will be going against Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly match at the National Stadium on Friday (Jul. 15) night.

Top images from bingquanx on TikTok.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

6% of S'pore Grab rides see passengers not at pick-up points within 3 minutes

It's the minority of instances where drivers are made to wait as passengers are slow.

July 14, 2022, 03:28 PM

Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million for July 14, 2022 draw

Good luck.

July 14, 2022, 02:54 PM

Man, 26, found dead on 2nd floor of The Florida condo in Hougang

The police do not suspect foul play based on their preliminary investigations.

July 14, 2022, 01:49 PM

Large police presence spotted at Peace Centre, man, 40, woman, 26, arrested for drug-related offences

Multiple officers and vehicles from the police, special operations command tactical unit and counter assault unit were spotted.

July 14, 2022, 12:25 PM

BA.5 variant reinfecting many with Covid-19 globally causing new waves

Why so many coming down with Covid-19 again.

July 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

'Welcome to hell': S'pore dog trainer uses metal bowl to bash fearful dog that had already retreated into a corner

The dog owner sent their furkid to a boarding facility, not hell.

July 14, 2022, 10:31 AM

Sri Lankan president said to flee to S'pore on July 14 after being forced into hiding by protesters

He said earlier that he would resign, but has yet to do so.

July 14, 2022, 03:58 AM

Police report made after NUS student held anti-death penalty sign at graduation ceremony

Police said they are looking into the report.

July 14, 2022, 02:17 AM

S'pore confirms 2nd local case of monkeypox

The fifth monkeypox case in Singapore.

July 14, 2022, 01:23 AM

S'pore reports 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Jul. 13, nearly 3 times that of Jul. 12

This is nearly three times higher than the 5,979 cases reported on Jul. 12, a spike typically seen after a long weekend.

July 13, 2022, 10:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.