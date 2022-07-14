Hundreds of fans gather at Ritz-Carlton S'pore to welcome Liverpool players

Liverpool FC arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (Jul. 13) evening.

Fans of the football club gathered at the The Ritz-Carlton in Marina Bay to catch a glimpse of their favourite players, such as Mo Salah, Thiago Alcântara, Bobby Firmino, and Virgil van Dijk.

Close to 300 fans gathered outside the hotel

According to The Straits Times, close to 300 fans stood behind barricades outside the hotel.

Some even arrived as early as 10am, hours before the club's arrival time.

Videos and pictures of the situation at the hotel were posted on various social media platforms.

Most fans donned the famous red Liverpool jersey as they chanted and cheered when the players arrived.

A number of them also held up posters and banners.

Fans also stayed outside the hotel and waited for the players to come out for their training session that night.

Will face Crystal Palace on Jul. 15

The Liverpool players had their first training session in Singapore shortly after they landed, on Wednesday (Jul. 13) night.

It's time to watch the action from an intense session as we arrived in Singapore 👌⚽️



A new Inside Training has dropped 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 14, 2022

They will be going against Crystal Palace in a pre-season friendly match at the National Stadium on Friday (Jul. 15) night.

Top images from bingquanx on TikTok.