FAS charges Lion City Sailors head coach & Tampines Rovers assistant coach with violent conduct

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has charged Lion City Sailors head coach Kim Do Hoon and Tampines Rovers assistant coach Mustafic Fahrudin with violent conduct.

The pair had gotten into a physical altercation during the Singapore Premier League (SPL) match between the two clubs at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Sunday (Jul. 24).

Both clubs charged

Both Sailors and Tampines were also charged over the conduct of their teams, FAS said in a statement on Tuesday (Jul. 26).

The Sailors were handed an additional charge for the conduct of their spectators.

FAS said the charges were handed out "after the viewing of the relevant footage and match reports".

All charges have been communicated, and they have until 6pm on Wednesday (Jul. 27) to provide their written responses to the FAS Disciplinary Committee (DC).

A DC meeting will be convened this Thursday (Jul. 28) for all cases to be heard.

"As the matter is now before the DC, no further comments will be made till the completion of the judicial process," FAS added.

Scuffle during and after the match

The match on Jul. 24 turned heated around the 87th minute when players, coaches, and staff from both sides got into a scuffle near the sideline.

Sailors head coach Kim allegedly headbutted Fahrudin during the altercation and was given a yellow card by the referee before the match resumed.

A police report has been lodged on the alleged headbutt incident.

Tension arose again after the match ended as players and staff from both sides began confronting and shoving one another.

According to The Straits Times, Fahrudin was seen grabbing Kim's neck at the Sailors bench.

Top images via SPL/YouTube.