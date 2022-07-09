Back

LiHO & Warner Music S'pore collab for Michael Bublé’s new album, drink named Bublé Tea

Boo-blay tea.

Mandy How | July 09, 2022, 11:37 AM

To celebrate Michael Bublé’s new album "Higher", Warner Music Singapore has collaborated with LiHO to come up with—you know it—The Bublé Tea.

Available from July 11 - 31, 2022 at all outlets, the tea is so named for Bublé's choice of bubble tea: Jing Syuan Tea with Brown Sugar Pearls.

Another of his favourites was apparently the Singapore Fruit Tea.

Both drinks were hand-picked by the singer, LiHO boasts.

The two companies posted an Instagram Collab on July 7 as a teaser to the announcement, featuring a video of Bublé promising "something bubbling".

Customers can also redeem free toppings or get a free upsize on their drinks with a few steps.

For free toppings:

  • Go to Apple Music or Spotify

  • Add "Michael Bublé Essentials" to Library (Apple Music), or save the "Michael Bublé Sway Higher" playlist to your library (Spotify)

  • Flash the screen at the counter to redeem

For a free upsize, sing a line from Bublé’s songs, "Higher" or "Sway", at the counter.

