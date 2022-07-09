LiHO & Warner Music S'pore collab for Michael Bublé’s new album, drink named Bublé Tea

To celebrate Michael Bublé’s new album "Higher", Warner Music Singapore has collaborated with LiHO to come up with—you know it—The Bublé Tea.

Available from July 11 - 31, 2022 at all outlets, the tea is so named for Bublé's choice of bubble tea: Jing Syuan Tea with Brown Sugar Pearls.

Another of his favourites was apparently the Singapore Fruit Tea.

Both drinks were hand-picked by the singer, LiHO boasts.

The two companies posted an Instagram Collab on July 7 as a teaser to the announcement, featuring a video of Bublé promising "something bubbling".

Customers can also redeem free toppings or get a free upsize on their drinks with a few steps.

For free toppings:

Go to Apple Music or Spotify

Add "Michael Bublé Essentials" to Library (Apple Music), or save the "Michael Bublé Sway Higher" playlist to your library (Spotify)

Flash the screen at the counter to redeem

For a free upsize, sing a line from Bublé’s songs, "Higher" or "Sway", at the counter.