Mother-son duo in licence plate-plucking incident out on bail after arrest in M'sia

The mother-son duo involved in the licence plate-plucking road rage incident at Tuas Second Link are out on bail after they were arrested by Johor police, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

The man and woman were arrested on Jul. 14 at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, which is located in Malaysia's side of the Second Link.

Mother and son returned to Singapore, have not been charged

The Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said the man and woman have returned to Singapore, according to ST.

He did not confirm when exactly they were released or how long they were held.

He also said they have not been charged.

An earlier media statement by the Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief on Jul. 9 classified the incident as an act of mischief.

Investigation papers have also already been submitted to the deputy public prosecutor.

Bail conditions

The mother and son are required to be contactable at all times and must attend court when summoned, as part of their bail conditions, reported ST.

A warrant of arrest may be issued if they skip a court appearance or are uncontactable.

The Malaysian police confirmed that the man is a Singaporean, but declined to reveal whether the woman is a Malaysian or Singapore permanent resident.

Top photos via SGRV/Facebook