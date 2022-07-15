Back

Lawrence Wong does K-Pop idol Twice Nayeon's 'POP' TikTok trend for G20 Indonesia Summit

Nice.

Lee Wei Lin | July 15, 2022, 06:18 PM

Events

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Lawrence Wong is currently in Bali to attend the 2022 G20 Indonesian Presidency.

Wong, who is also Minister for Finance, will be participating in discussions with other leaders and signing important documents, among other things.

He shared a compilation video of what he did on July 14 on Instagram, which included a "good meeting with (the) Indian Finance Minister," speaking at the G20 Ministerial Symposium on Tax and Development, and signing a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

What caught the attention of younger Singaporeans, however, is how Wong used K-Pop song "POP" as the background music to his video and did the hand motions to it:

@lawrencewongst Full day at G20 in #Bali ♬ 오리지널 사운드 - M2

"POP" was recently released by K-Pop girl group TWICE's Im Nayeon, who is also known mononymously as Nayeon.

With it, she also started the #PopPopPopChallenge, where people perform the choreography to the song:

@twice_tiktok_official #PopPopPop Challenge🎈😍#Key ##TWICE #트이스 #MOMO #모#NAYEON #나연 #IM_NAYEON #POP❣️ ♬ POP! - NAYEON

She's also uploaded a very helpful instructional video:

@twice_tiktok_official 웃으면서! #PopPopPop🎈📌Let's smile! and #PopPopPop🎈📌#TWICE #트이스#NAYEON #나연 #IM_NAYEON #POP❣️ ♬ POP! - NAYEON

He's definitely one with the times.

Top screenshots from Lawrence Wong & TWICE's respective TikTok accounts

