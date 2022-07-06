Hardcore wrestling fan Kurt Tay meets man to fight at Yishun void deck, gets beaten

A bizarre fight involving two men in Yishun was streamed live on YouTube on July 5, taking the concept of "kayfabe" to its most extreme.

The fight involved hardcore wrestling fan Kurt Tay and another man, whom Tay referred to as his "hater".

Video on YouTube taken down

The video was originally streamed live on YouTube on July 5 on Tay's account for close to 17 minutes, but has since been made inaccessible.

The video was titled "WCW World🌎🌍Heavyweight Champion"The Icon"Kurtberg Fighting Hater Street Fight Live Video 5 July 2022".

According to a person posting as Tay on the Hardwarezone forum on July 6, it was claimed that he and his opponent had been called up to assist with police investigations following the fight.

However, copies of the same video were put up on other social media accounts.

What video showed

The video started with Tay arriving at Yishun MRT station.

Addressing the camera, he said: "Okay, so he want to talk big, you know, say I got no balls to meet him. Then he say, 'Oh, he can finish me in 3 minutes' time."

He added: "So this hater has been talking s*** about me for the past few months. Okay, so I'm coming here right now."

Tay said he was sure the man who had antagonised him was also in Yishun, as he saw him post on Instagram about arriving there.

Meeting opponent

Upon meeting each other in the MRT station, Tay's opponent, dressed in green and accompanied by another person, asked if they should settle the score at the void deck.

Tay responded as if he wanted to get things on there and then: "You want to go void deck? Go void deck for what?"

Signed a form

Upon exiting the MRT station, Tay's opponent handed over a form for Tay to read.

It is not known what the contents of the form said, but it is assumed to be an indemnity form to not hold Tay's opponent accountable for injuries.

They then walked for about 2 minutes to a nearby void deck and prepared to start their duel.

Fight under void deck

Before the fight began, Tay's opponent removed his shoes while Tay set up his camera to stream the event live.

The pair even shook hands before throwing any punches.

The situation was surreal as multiple passers-by could be seen strolling past where the fight occurred.

Fight proper

The fight started some 7 minutes and 30 seconds into the live stream.

Right off the bat, Tay was punched and kicked within seconds of making physical contact.

He was seen rolling on the ground while his opponent taunted him.

Tay was then seen diving head first into his opponent, only to be thrown onto the ground, where he started flailing.

At the 9-minute mark, Tay took a shot to the face and stumbled backwards.

Tay's opponent said: "I never close my fists."

About 30 seconds later, Tay took another shot to the face.

After this point, Tay gassed out and asked to take a water break and to catch his breath.

Once the duel restarted, Tay ate a kick to his lower body.

He then asked to halt the fight to readjust his position multiple times, so that he can appear in his live stream.

Tay then took one more punch and two kicks before admitting defeat.

Fight ends

The two men then shook on it.

It appeared they stopped fighting when police officers showed up and were seen walking across the void deck, but it is not known if they were alerted to respond to the incident.

The police officers appeared to have walked away off-camera.

Tay said to the camera while perspiring profusely: "I lost to him. He's the winner. Never mind."

The opponent and the other man with him then took photos with Tay.

Tay expressed his surprise at the photo request.

Tay responds on forum

Hardwarezone forum users were quick to respond.

Many of the comments mocked Tay and slammed him for being rash and reactive.

One forum user, which appeared to be Tay's account, responded in his inimitable style that he was provoked to act and only fought to prove himself.

He reasoned that he showed up to fight a more seasoned and trained fighter despite not having practised fighting in the past five years.

Tay also admitted that he got hurt.

He wrote, in his unique style: "My Stomach no injury due to many Fat I hav.However my finger is swollen until very Jialat definitely need c Doctor.My Elbow got cut bleeding & my lips also got bleeding".

Tay's other comments in the Hardwarezone forum are collated below: