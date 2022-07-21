KFC & Pizza Hut S'pore now serving Coke instead of Pepsi with their meals

KFC and Pizza Hut in Singapore may have just undergone one of the most momentous break-up in history: instead of Pepsi, the fast food chains are now serving Coke with their food.

The delivery website for both brands now reflect Coke on its menu, although KFC still lists Pepsi as the accompaniment to selected one pax set meals.

In response to queries from Mothership, KFC confirmed that it has partnered with Coca-Cola to "refresh its beverage options."

While KFC had already begun pairing its fried chicken with Coke as early as the start of July, a spokesperson for the brand explained that Coke was then available at most of its outlets, but not all.

The complete transition took place on July 20, 2022.

Mothership has reached out to Pizza Hut and Coca-Cola for more information.

KFC and Pizza Hut Singapore are under the same parent company, Yum! Brands.

The corporation also operates Taco Bell and WingStreet globally, except China.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via Kok Seng Ng and Melissa Aw on Google Maps