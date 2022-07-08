Back

Fries are back at KFC S'pore, wedges taken off menu

Very important news.

Lee Wei Lin | July 08, 2022, 02:59 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Back in April, KFC Singapore announced the sad news that they were out of fries.

At the time, they were unable to give a concrete date on when fries -- and by extension, cheese fries -- would return.

After weeks of waiting, fries (both cheesy and the regular versions) have been quietly reinstated on the menu, as Mothership discovered on Jul. 8.

In case the app was giving us false hope, we placed an order and have confirmed that they are truly back in stock.

The bad news for fans of wedges is that these potato cousins have been taken off the menu, at least for now.

Photo by Lee Wei Lin

A quick check on KFC's social media platforms shows that there hasn't been an official announcement about the good news.

Worth noting is that KFC's fries have gone AWOL twice this year, in February and April.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Related stories

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin & KFC Singapore

PM Lee expresses shock at Abe shooting in Japan, extends thoughts & prayers

PM Lee said he only recently hosted Abe in May in Tokyo.

July 08, 2022, 02:40 PM

UK trainee pilot, 21, dies after getting bitten on forehead by mosquito resulting in brain infection

A very rare case.

July 08, 2022, 01:40 PM

'No Backpack Day': Temasek Secondary School students bring ironing board, air fryer, mop pail

As long as it works.

July 08, 2022, 11:57 AM

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot 3 times in event, showing no vital signs: Japanese & international media

Gunshots were heard.

July 08, 2022, 11:21 AM

S'pore undertakes 9 new ocean protection initiatives including study on use of solar energy for coral growth

Vivian Balakrishnan urged UN member states to "urgently scale up actions to collectively protect the ocean, and mitigate the impacts of climate change".

July 08, 2022, 10:29 AM

Sheng Siong ATMs can cash out S$100 NS55 credits again

The machines could not process the encashing of NS55 credits on July 7 afternoon, but worked again at night.

July 08, 2022, 03:26 AM

MacPherson CC matchmaking 'Cupid Event' fully booked due to 'overwhelming response'

In a post-pandemic world, many people miss social interactions and want to fall in love.

July 08, 2022, 02:07 AM

Boris Johnson resigns as British PM

The UK is getting a new prime minister.

July 08, 2022, 01:09 AM

Divorces in S'pore on the rise with 'unreasonable behaviour' most commonly cited reason by women

Just under two-thirds (63.8 per cent) of civil divorces in 2021 were initiated by women.

July 08, 2022, 12:32 AM

1 more imported case of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore

Contact tracing is ongoing.

July 07, 2022, 11:18 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.