Fries are back at KFC S'pore, wedges taken off menu

Back in April, KFC Singapore announced the sad news that they were out of fries.
At the time, they were unable to give a concrete date on when fries -- and by extension, cheese fries -- would return.
After weeks of waiting, fries (both cheesy and the regular versions) have been quietly reinstated on the menu, as Mothership discovered on Jul. 8.
In case the app was giving us false hope, we placed an order and have confirmed that they are truly back in stock.
The bad news for fans of wedges is that these potato cousins have been taken off the menu, at least for now.
A quick check on KFC's social media platforms shows that there hasn't been an official announcement about the good news.
Worth noting is that KFC's fries have gone AWOL twice this year, in February and April.
