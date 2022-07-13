Kanye West's new shoe release mocked by internet for looking ridiculously like food

Kanye West, who has decided to call himself Ye these days, is known for his sneaker collaboration with Adidas as much as he is for his music.

But a recent Yeezy drop is being hyped for a different reason other than fashion.

The latest addition to the collection features the YZY 450 in a new colour, sulfur, and was released back in May this year, according to The Mirror.

However, when West's platform, YEEZY MAFIA, reached out for reactions on Twitter, it stirred up an appetite for humour.

Getting the ball rolling was UK food chain Greggs, which compared the shoes to "sausage rolls short of a multipack" in a tweet.

Two Sausage Rolls short of a multipack https://t.co/KNJ6RIT3jy — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) July 11, 2022

You be the judge:

From dumplings to pasta

Here are other hilarious comparisons we found online:

Dumplings

I'll have them, but only if they come with the soy and rice vinegar dip. I'm not keen on the sweet chilli. pic.twitter.com/7cJqvw17yn — Dinky Frinkbuster (@SkipMcGowan) July 11, 2022

Freshly made pasta

Unbaked pastry

Cornish pasty

Weird, but there's still a market

While netizens have gotten creative with their interpretation of West's new design, this is not the first time his shoes have gotten attention for the wrong reasons.

This release is only the latest in YZY 450 series, which already saw three colour ways released in the past, and they have always had a reputation for being a "wild" shoe.

The shoes were released at a recommended retail price of US$200, which is about S$281. Prices vary online, however, and you'll probably find yourself paying more than that if you do purchase a pair.

One Carousell user in Singapore is selling the shoes for S$320 on the platform.

Our take? Looks like durian:

