Back

Kanye West's new shoe release mocked by internet for looking ridiculously like food

Photos you can taste.

Gawain Pek | July 13, 2022, 06:01 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Kanye West, who has decided to call himself Ye these days, is known for his sneaker collaboration with Adidas as much as he is for his music.

But a recent Yeezy drop is being hyped for a different reason other than fashion.

The latest addition to the collection features the YZY 450 in a new colour, sulfur, and was released back in May this year, according to The Mirror.

However, when West's platform, YEEZY MAFIA, reached out for reactions on Twitter, it stirred up an appetite for humour.

Getting the ball rolling was UK food chain Greggs, which compared the shoes to "sausage rolls short of a multipack" in a tweet.

You be the judge:

greggs sausage rolls Image via Greggs

From dumplings to pasta

Here are other hilarious comparisons we found online:

Dumplings

Freshly made pasta

Unbaked pastry

Cornish pasty

Weird, but there's still a market

While netizens have gotten creative with their interpretation of West's new design, this is not the first time his shoes have gotten attention for the wrong reasons.

This release is only the latest in YZY 450 series, which already saw three colour ways released in the past, and they have always had a reputation for being a "wild" shoe.

The shoes were released at a recommended retail price of US$200, which is about S$281. Prices vary online, however, and you'll probably find yourself paying more than that if you do purchase a pair.

One Carousell user in Singapore is selling the shoes for S$320 on the platform.

Our take? Looks like durian:

yzy 450 "sulfur" durian Photo via Calvin Chan Wai Meng/Getty

new yzy 450 "sulfur" Photo via Yankee Kicks

Related articles:

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image via YEEZY MAFIA/Twitter, Leigh Hocking/Facebook

Thailand could use voluntary chemical castration in exchange for shorter jail time for sex offenders

If the bill is passed, Thailand will become the second country in Southeast Asia to use chemical castration for sex offenders.

July 13, 2022, 05:58 PM

50% discounts at 10 F&B restaurants until Aug. 31 when you pay with your Citi Credit Card

Save, save, save.

July 13, 2022, 05:55 PM

NDP 2022 fireworks to be set off at 5 heartland locations from 8:15pm - 8:25pm

Swee.

July 13, 2022, 05:01 PM

Old Chang Kee selling fried mantou & chilli crab sauce in a cup for National Day 2022

Nice.

July 13, 2022, 04:08 PM

Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO

It's not over yet.

July 13, 2022, 04:06 PM

2 lucky fans bump into Korean star Wi Ha-joon in Clarke Quay on weekday night

Best day at work.

July 13, 2022, 03:32 PM

Temasek's net portfolio value reaches record high of S$403 billion, S'pore replaces China as top investment destination

Previously, Temasek invested the most in China.

July 13, 2022, 03:21 PM

5-room HDB at Dawson SkyTerrace with nearly 93 years on lease sold for record S$1.418 million

Sold after the minimum occupancy period.

July 13, 2022, 03:17 PM

Flying taxis planned for launch by 2024 in S'pore, exhibition opens at ITE College Central

Expected to create 1,300 jobs in Singapore by 2030.

July 13, 2022, 02:33 PM

AGGA star Kelly Kimberly Cheong points out 'rookie mistakes' Kurt Tay made in Yishun fight

Now you know why our beloved superstar celebrity got beaten up.

July 13, 2022, 12:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.