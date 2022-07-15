AVS: Dog abuse seen in video occurred on March 20, 2022, handler’s accreditation suspended

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said it is aware of the video of a dog being abused at the K9 Connection facility that was circulating online on July 13 and that it was of an incident in March 2022, Today and The Straits Times reported.

AVS added that the dog handler’s accreditation as a trainer has been suspended amidst investigations.

AVS, a cluster within the National Parks Board (NParks), said the incident occurred on March 20.

The handler has since been suspended from a list of AVS-accredited dog trainers since March 25, AVS added.

K9 Connection is known as a training school and daycare centre for dogs.

AVS statement

AVS on Thursday said that it does not condone the mistreatment of community animals and warned that first-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act.

If found guilty, they may be fined up to S$15,000 or jailed up to 18 months, or both.

The public can report suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS.

“As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic or video-graphic evidence, or both, provided by the public will help. Information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential,” the agency said.

Reports may be directed to AVS’ website or call the Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Background

Footage of a brown mongrel being hit with a metal food bowl while cowering in a corner of a kennel with bright green walls made the rounds online on July 13, close to four months after the incident took place.

It is not known how the footage of the incident was leaked.

At one point, the man in the video could be seen instructing the dog to sit and making loud clashing noises, before striking the dog three times with a metal bowl.

