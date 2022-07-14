'Welcome to hell': S'pore dog trainer uses metal bowl to bash fearful dog that had already retreated into a corner

The dog loving community in Singapore was appalled to witness a case of dog abuse at a boarding facility after a video clip made the rounds online.

The case was brought to public attention by animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore (CDAS).

The two-minute video clip shared on Jul. 13 has garnered over 900 shares on Facebook in less than a day.

In a subsequent update, CDAS also revealed that "reliable sources" have confirmed that the incident happened at K9 Connection's facility and urged the owner of this shop to address this matter.

K9 Connection stated on their Facebook page that their trainers are accredited and they adopt "science-based" approach in handling the dogs under their care.

As of the time of writing, K9 Connection has not addressed CDAS' allegation publicly.

In response to Mothership's queries, K9 Connection neither denies nor confirms that the incident happened at their premises.

A spokesperson said that they are unable to comment as investigations are ongoing.

What happened in the video?

The video appeared to be a CCTV footage taken at a kennel with green walls.

A brown mongrel was tied to a leash was seen in the video, and the voice of a man can be heard saying:

"Bite me ah. Welcome to hell my friend, four weeks of hell."

The man then said, "You make a single noise you see what happen to you."

A child was heard crying or whining in the background which led to the man explaining to someone else in the background that the child was scared by the commotion he created.

While it was not seen in the video, the man was seemingly handling another dog which growled in the background.

The man wearing white slippers then approached the brown mongrel.

"You want to try me, I'll smash another bowl for you to see," the man said to the brown mongrel.

In the video, the man was holding onto a metal hook and a metal bowl when approaching the mongrel which had retreated in fear to a corner.

The man then bashed the mongrel with the metal bowl.

Not once, but thrice.

Out of defence, the mongrel flashed its teeth as a sign of aggression, as it could not retreat any further to avoid getting hit by the bowl.

It should be noted that the mongrel did not show any sign of aggression in the video prior to this moment.

Towards the end of the video, the mongrel was seen resting on the red cushion and remained in the kennel.

The leash was removed from the mongrel subsequently.

NParks is aware

According to the post by CDAS, the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) is aware of the incident and has spoken to all parties involved.

CDAS also said that the owner of the mongrel is aware that their dog had been mistreated by the trainer.

The animal welfare group urged members of the public who finds the place familiar to offer information to AVS.

CDAS also urged AVS to reveal the name of this boarding facility "at an appropriate time" to prevent more victims from suffering such cruelty.

Mothership understands that the facility in question is allowed to operate until it is found to be guilty.

Top image via CDAS' Facebook.