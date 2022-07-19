Back

Jurong Point hosting 60-minute all-you-can-eat durian buffet from S$38/pax

Durians are also available on an à la carte basis.

Mandy How | July 19, 2022, 11:26 AM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

A new spot for durian has popped up in the west: from July 18 - August 21, 2022, Jurong Point is hosting a Durian Fiesta event.

Every Tuesday and Thursday

During this period, a 60-minute buffet will take place at Level 1 of the mall (in front of City Hotpot) every Tuesday and Thursday, from 8pm to 10pm.

There are two tiers to the all-you-can-eat-experience, pegged at S$38 and S$88.

For S$38, you can take part in the D24 Durian Buffet, while S$88 gives you access to the Premium Durian Buffet that includes Mao Shan Wang (MSW) from Pahang.

Photo via Jurong Point

Complimentary mineral water will be provided.

Note, however, that the set-up is outdoors and not in the mall itself (and reasonably so, owing to the fruit's pungency), which means no air-conditioning while you're eating.

Here's a more comprehensive price list, where children 12 and below eat for cheaper, and M Mall members get 10 per cent off their total bill.

D24 Durian Buffet

Price: S$38 (Adult), S$20 (Child)

M Malls Member: S$34.20 (Adult),  S$18 (Child)

Premium Durian Buffet (including Mao Shan Wang)

Price: S$88 (Adult), S$40 (Child)

M Malls Member: S$79.20 (Adult), S$36 (Child)

Durians for sale

If you're not up for a buffet, the fiesta is also selling fresh durians on an à la carte basis.

The first 50 shoppers daily who spend at least S$80 or purchase a Pahang Premium Mao Shan Wang Durian (2kg and above) will get a D24 durian (1.8kg to 2.1kg) for free.

This promotion is valid during the fiesta's opening hours, weekdays from 5pm to 10pm, and weekends from 3pm to 10pm.

Top image via Jurong Point

