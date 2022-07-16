Wet & warm weather expected in S'pore in 2nd half of July 2022

July has been a pretty dry month so far, with below-average rainfall reported in the first two weeks, the Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) said on Jul. 15.

Things will be different in the second half of the month.

More thundery showers are expected in the coming two weeks.

More rain than first half of July

The prevailing Southwest Monsoon conditions are expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region, with low-level winds forecast to continue blowing from the southeast or southwest, MSS said.

Fair and warm conditions are expected in the first few days of the second half of July.

However, for the rest of the month, more rainfall will come as the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the Equator.

On most days in the fortnight, localised short-duration showers, at times with thunder, are expected over a few parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.

On some of these days, the thundery showers could be heavy, due to strong daytime heating of land areas coupled with convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding vicinity.

In addition, island-wide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls can be expected in the predawn hours and morning on some days, MSS added.

Daily temperatures between 24°C and 33°C

The daily temperatures on most days are likely to range between 24°C and 33°C.

On a few rainy days, the temperatures may drop to 23°C.

A few warm and humid nights can be expected -- of up to 28°C -- when southeast winds blow moist air from the sea toward land.

Top image via Unsplash