Man, 27, arrested for allegedly wielding 73cm katana sword & chasing a person in Hougang

No one was injured from the incident.

Fiona Tan | July 08, 2022, 03:00 PM

The police have arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly wielded a 73cm katana sword and chased after a person in Hougang.

No injuries

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Jul. 8 that they received a call for assistance at around 2:20am on Jul. 7 about the incident along Hougang Street 61.

No one was injured in the incident.

Arrested on Jul. 7

The officers established the man's identity through ground enquiries and the assistance of police cameras.

They subsequently arrested him on the same day of the incident, and seized a 73cm-long katana sword from the boot of the man's silver car.

Image by Singapore Police Force.

Image by Singapore Police Force.

Image by Singapore Police Force.

To be charged on Jul. 8

He will be charged on Jul. 8 for the possession of a scheduled weapon.

Examples of scheduled weapons include flick, wasp or gravity knives, sword, machetes or parangs, knuckle dusters, and whips made from bicycle or motorcycle chains.

Those found guilty of the offence may face up to five years in prison and at least six strokes of the cane.

Top image by Singapore Police Force

