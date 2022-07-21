Back

2 S'pore navy regulars fined for posing as students to solicit donations in Hougang while under influence of alcohol

Both servicemen have expressed remorse over their actions, said MINDEF.

Lean Jinghui | July 21, 2022, 11:25 AM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has completed its investigations into the incident involving two of its servicemen, who had allegedly solicited a donation for charity from residents of an HDB flat in Hougang in the middle of the night.

Mischief under the influence of alcohol

In a Facebook post on Jul. 21, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) noted that investigations disclosed that both individuals had done so "out of mischief", while under the influence of alcohol.

Both servicemen have since expressed remorse over their actions.

MINDEF shared:

"The RSN holds our service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity, and expects them to be law-abiding citizens."

As such, the two servicemen have been "summarily trialled" on Jul. 20, and action will be taken against them.

"Financial penalties"

According to MINDEF, the disciplinary action taken includes financial penalties, although no further details were disclosed.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has also looked into the circumstances of the case.

However, SPF will not be taking any further action against the two servicemen, MINDEF added.

What happened

On Jun. 25, at around 1:15am, the two men had been spotted loitering and smoking outside of an HDB unit in Hougang.

At one point, one of the men had even walked towards the area where the unit's camera was recording their actions, as if to check if there was a surveillance device.

The men were subsequently seen waiting for the occupant of the flat to open the door.

When a woman opened the door, one of the men told her that they were "student volunteers", and that they were there to collect a "one-off donation".

After the woman turned them down, the man said it was okay and left. Before they did so, however, both of them pulled faces.

The resident of the unit told Lianhe Zaobao that for three weeks following the incident, his parents were worried about harassment.

A spokesperson for the RSN had confirmed to the Chinese media that the soldiers were regulars from the RSN, and that the navy was aware of the incident.

Related story:

Top screenshots from video submitted to Mothership

6 months after booking, SIA changes flight & downgrades seats for S'porean man's whole family of 7

He said the back-and-forth process with customer service was tiresome.

July 21, 2022, 10:53 AM

Next UK PM will either be an Indian man or a third woman, but it will likely be Liz Truss

Sunak or Truss?

July 21, 2022, 10:36 AM

S'porean man, 26, who allegedly took S$32 million from others, an ex-shoes salesman

He met his Thai wife, 27, on a dating app.

July 21, 2022, 02:01 AM

Open Category COE premium hits all-time high of S$114,001 on July 20, 2022

Up, up and away.

July 21, 2022, 01:05 AM

Wanted S'pore couple hid in lorry container & fled to Thailand after swindling S$32 million from over 200 people

They had no passports when they left Singapore on Jul. 4.

July 20, 2022, 11:59 PM

7-month pregnant suspected drug abuser climbs out of window to go from 11th to 8th floor to evade CNB

The woman was warded in the hospital after she was rescued by the officers.

July 20, 2022, 11:56 PM

Sri Lanka's parliament chooses 6-time Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to be new president

Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa’s number two takes the top job.

July 20, 2022, 10:53 PM

Thai govt refuses to accept poll that ranked 'Land of Smiles' lowest in Southeast Asia for 'smiles'

They said they couldn't find that particular poll in the report.

July 20, 2022, 10:29 PM

7 S'pore Porsches seen 'overtaking dangerously' on Johor highway, M'sia police investigating

Damn.

July 20, 2022, 07:21 PM

S’porean’s stolen Honda Civic Type R found in M’sia, allegedly with parts stolen

The Singaporean car owner wanted to convey his thanks to the Malaysian police from helping to return his "beloved" car.

July 20, 2022, 07:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.