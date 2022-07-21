2 S'pore navy regulars fined for posing as students to solicit donations in Hougang while under influence of alcohol

The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has completed its investigations into the incident involving two of its servicemen, who had allegedly solicited a donation for charity from residents of an HDB flat in Hougang in the middle of the night.

Mischief under the influence of alcohol

In a Facebook post on Jul. 21, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) noted that investigations disclosed that both individuals had done so "out of mischief", while under the influence of alcohol.

Both servicemen have since expressed remorse over their actions.

MINDEF shared:

"The RSN holds our service personnel to high standards of discipline and integrity, and expects them to be law-abiding citizens."

As such, the two servicemen have been "summarily trialled" on Jul. 20, and action will be taken against them.

"Financial penalties"

According to MINDEF, the disciplinary action taken includes financial penalties, although no further details were disclosed.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has also looked into the circumstances of the case.

However, SPF will not be taking any further action against the two servicemen, MINDEF added.

What happened

On Jun. 25, at around 1:15am, the two men had been spotted loitering and smoking outside of an HDB unit in Hougang.

At one point, one of the men had even walked towards the area where the unit's camera was recording their actions, as if to check if there was a surveillance device.

The men were subsequently seen waiting for the occupant of the flat to open the door.

When a woman opened the door, one of the men told her that they were "student volunteers", and that they were there to collect a "one-off donation".

After the woman turned them down, the man said it was okay and left. Before they did so, however, both of them pulled faces.

The resident of the unit told Lianhe Zaobao that for three weeks following the incident, his parents were worried about harassment.

A spokesperson for the RSN had confirmed to the Chinese media that the soldiers were regulars from the RSN, and that the navy was aware of the incident.

Top screenshots from video submitted to Mothership