2 men who posed as students to get donations were from S'pore Navy

Two men who went to ask for donations for charity from the residents of a HDB flat in Hougang at 1:21am on Jun. 25, claiming to be "student volunteers", are soldiers from the Singapore Navy (RSN), Lianhe Zaobao reported.

A spokesperson for the RSN confirmed to the Chinese daily that the soldiers were regulars and that the navy was also aware of the incident in question.

Disciplinary action will therefore be taken against them if they are found to have engaged in misconduct, the spokesperson added.

What happened on the night of incident?

In a video submitted to Mothership, the resident whose unit was approached said the two men were seen smoking outside his unit.

They appeared at around 1:15am.

They were chit-chatting with each other and appeared to be talking and pointing at the unit they were standing beside.

At one point, one of the men even walked towards the area where the camera was filming as if to check if there was a surveillance device.

The men subsequently went down the stairs, then returned to the unit and were seen waiting for the occupant of the flat to open the door.

When a woman opened the door, one of the men in glasses said in Mandarin: "Hello, sorry about this, but we are student volunteers."

After confirming that she could converse in Mandarin, the man continued: "We are here to collect a one-off donation."

When the woman turned them down, the man said it was okay and left.

Before they did so, however, both of them pulled faces.

They then walked away.

Police are also looking into the matter

The resident of the unit was further quoted by Lianhe Zaobao as saying that for three weeks following the incident, his parents were worried about harassment.

He also said that the footage should be publicised to alert others of such requests and not fall victim to scammers.

The resident added: "This is the first time I've seen these two men around my neighbourhood and the very first time having 'charity' groups visiting past midnight."

In addition, the police confirmed to the Chinese daily that they have received reports about the matter and are looking into the incident.

