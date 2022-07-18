Back

Night temperature hits 29.4°C at East Coast Parkway close to 3am, feels like day

So sticky.

Belmont Lay | July 18, 2022, 03:33 AM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Are you feeling sticky all over? Or already doused in your own perspiration?

Because you certainly aren't the only one feeling the heat -- in the middle of the night.

Warm and humid night

Night temperatures in Singapore hit close to 30°C at night on July 17 and in the early morning on July 18.

Temperatures up to 29.4°C was recorded along East Coast Parkway at 2:47am.

The amount of temperature variation across the island was minimal, as the coolest temperature recorded at that time was 27.9°C in Newton, central Singapore.

The southeast and southwest of the island recorded the highest temperatures.

Relative humidity was around 79 to 96 per cent throughout the island.

Why is it so warm at night?

The Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) had already predicted two days prior to July 18 that warm conditions are to be expected in the first few days of the second half of July 2022.

This is due to stable atmospheric conditions arising from the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding region.

MSS predicted on July 15: "On a few nights, it can be relatively warm and humid when southeast winds blow moist air from the sea toward land."

"Night-time minimum temperatures of up to 28°C can be expected, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island."

First two weeks of July 2022 was already hot

The 29.4°C temperature comes on the back of two weeks of relatively high day time temperatures.

MSS said the highest daily maximum temperature in the first half of July 2022 was 34.8°C recorded on July 4 at Marina Barrage.

On several nights in the past two weeks, the daily minimum temperatures recorded over many parts of Singapore were above 27°C.

Some respite from heat over next two weeks

The second half of July 2022 will bring some respite.

For the last two weeks of the month, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equator to bring more rainfall over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Short-duration showers, at times with thunder, are expected over a few parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon

Some of the thundery showers could be heavy, and are expected to take place in the predawn hours and morning on some days.

Top photos via Meteorological Service of Singapore & Google Maps

Hwa Chong counsellor suspended from delivering further sex ed lessons after using unapproved content

HCI promised to review internal processes to ensure such incidents will not happen again.

July 18, 2022, 12:46 PM

S'pore Chinatown likely dirtiest place in S'pore, Chinese man appeals to countrymen to mind their habits

The video showed scenes of rubbish on the ground.

July 18, 2022, 11:43 AM

Steve Dadlani, owner of football merch shop at Peninsula Shopping Centre, dies at 78

Rest in peace.

July 17, 2022, 07:10 PM

2 men who posed as students to get donations were from S'pore Navy

The navy said that it is aware of the incident.

July 17, 2022, 07:02 PM

5 monkeys casually climb out of 5th floor HDB flat window like they just completed a mission

Just another manic monkey moment.

July 17, 2022, 04:05 PM

S'pore photographer captures dramatic shots of supermoon & Changi Control Tower from Pasir Ris flat

Stunning.

July 17, 2022, 03:57 PM

Chinese girl who crossed raging river to go to school graduates with medical degree 15 years later, returns to village to help out

Cross.

July 17, 2022, 03:03 PM

Abe shooting suspect's mother allegedly donated over S$1 million to Unification Church

Yamagami was forced to give up college due to financial constraints.

July 17, 2022, 12:32 PM

Pasir Ris fish farm closing after 30 years, selling S$20,000 stingrays at S$2,500

The farm has supposedly been negotiating for extensions since its lease expired in 2012.

July 17, 2022, 12:13 PM

I struggle with mental illness, but I’ve learnt to release my ‘fighting fist’ & embrace it: S’porean entrepreneur

Tan Kai Hiang talks about moving from a place of judgement and impatience, to accepting her condition 'just like any life experience'.

July 17, 2022, 11:50 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.