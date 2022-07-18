Night temperature hits 29.4°C at East Coast Parkway close to 3am, feels like day

Are you feeling sticky all over? Or already doused in your own perspiration?

Because you certainly aren't the only one feeling the heat -- in the middle of the night.

Warm and humid night

Night temperatures in Singapore hit close to 30°C at night on July 17 and in the early morning on July 18.

Temperatures up to 29.4°C was recorded along East Coast Parkway at 2:47am.

The amount of temperature variation across the island was minimal, as the coolest temperature recorded at that time was 27.9°C in Newton, central Singapore.

The southeast and southwest of the island recorded the highest temperatures.

Relative humidity was around 79 to 96 per cent throughout the island.

Why is it so warm at night?

The Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) had already predicted two days prior to July 18 that warm conditions are to be expected in the first few days of the second half of July 2022.

This is due to stable atmospheric conditions arising from the presence of dry air over Singapore and the surrounding region.

MSS predicted on July 15: "On a few nights, it can be relatively warm and humid when southeast winds blow moist air from the sea toward land."

"Night-time minimum temperatures of up to 28°C can be expected, particularly over the eastern and southern coastal areas of the island."

First two weeks of July 2022 was already hot

The 29.4°C temperature comes on the back of two weeks of relatively high day time temperatures.

MSS said the highest daily maximum temperature in the first half of July 2022 was 34.8°C recorded on July 4 at Marina Barrage.

On several nights in the past two weeks, the daily minimum temperatures recorded over many parts of Singapore were above 27°C.

Some respite from heat over next two weeks

The second half of July 2022 will bring some respite.

For the last two weeks of the month, the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equator to bring more rainfall over the equatorial Southeast Asia region.

Short-duration showers, at times with thunder, are expected over a few parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon

Some of the thundery showers could be heavy, and are expected to take place in the predawn hours and morning on some days.

Top photos via Meteorological Service of Singapore & Google Maps