Heavy rain across S'pore at 3am ends 29.9°C conditions at night

Phew.

Belmont Lay | July 20, 2022, 03:41 AM

The heavens started to open over Singapore some time after 2am on July 20, bringing with it some respite from the heat island-wide.

Hot at night

Singapore appeared glowing red hot at about 2:02am on Wednesday morning, with temperature variation -- 28.4°C to 29.7°C -- across the island almost negligible, except in the far western part that fell to 25.7°C, as rain clouds started to move in.

Heavy rain expected between 2:30am & 3:30am

According to the Meteorological Service of Singapore (MSS) at about 2am, moderate to heavy thundery showers with gusty wind were expected over many areas of Singapore between 2.30am and 3.30am.

East Coast Parkway hit 29.9°C

Despite the rain clouds starting to sweep in with precipitation, East Coast Parkway hit 29.9°C by 2:17am, just as the western parts of the island started to cool significantly.

This was after night temperatures continued to remain high for another night, as the previous night's temperature hit 29.4°C.

Rain cools island

The effects of the rainfall was clear and immediate.

Temperatures plunged anywhere between 3°C and 5°C after it started raining.

By 3:20am, the highest rainfall was recorded in the western and eastern parts of Singapore.

The central parts, as such Newton, Whampoa and Somerset, recorded the least amount of rainfall.

Hot weather at night forecast beforehand

All photos via Meteorological Service of Singapore

