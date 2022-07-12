Back

Hawker Chan displaced from Michelin Star list 2nd year in a row

Ah.

Mandy How | July 12, 2022, 11:06 PM

The Michelin Star Revelation 2022 took place on the night of July 12.

For those waiting to see if Hawker Chan regains its star, it's sad news: the brand has been displaced from the list for the second year in a row.

Only one hawker on list of one-star establishments

A subtle clue (or so we think) was made when one-star establishments were in the process of being announced, at the live ceremony at Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

A total of 42 restaurants/hawker were awarded the star, with Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle among them.

"Hill Street Tai Hwa Pork Noodle is the only hawker on our list," the emcee said, while Tai Hwa's owner received his award on stage.

Regretful loss

Hawker Chan's owner, Singapore-based chef Chan Hon Meng, was one of the two hawkers in Singapore who had been awarded a Michelin star in July 2016.

In a June 2022 interview with The Peak, Chan admitted that the loss of the star was disappointing, saying it was “regretful” that Hawker Chan lost its star in 2021.

He added in his interview with the magazine:

“I hope that the hawker stall receives Bib Gourmand recognition—of course, getting back the star would be better. But, if that doesn’t happen, we will continue to work hard for customers, who are the best judge of our food.”

Back in September 2021, fresh from the loss, a spokesperson for Hawker Chan told CNN,

"We do hope to understand why the Michelin Guide has left us out of the list this year. However, we also understand that everyone has their own opinion when it comes to food choices. We will continue to serve delicious and affordable meals as that is our vision and mission."

Hawker Chan currently has five outlets in Singapore, as well as presence in Taiwan, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia and more.

Its branch at 78 Smith Street holds a Bib Gourmand recognition.

Top image via Hawker Chan's Facebook page

