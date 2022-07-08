SFA to recall some Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream due to presence of pesticide

Fans of Häagen-Dazs' ice cream, take note.

Some of the brand's vanilla flavoured ice cream are being recalled by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Recalled products

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a press release on Jul. 8 that it will be recalling the following Häagen-Dazs' ice cream products:

Pint-sized Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream (457ml); and

Mini-cup-sized Häagen-Dazs Vanilla ice cream from the classic collection (95ml)

All the implicated products have best before dates from Jul. 4, 2022 to Jul. 21, 2023, and originated from France.

Presence of pesticide

SFA's order to recall these products came after a recall made by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ).

These ice cream products were found to contain ethylene oxide.

According to SFA, ethylene oxide is a form of pesticide that is not authorised for use in food.

Consuming food with low levels of ethylene oxide may not pose immediate risk but long term exposure to ethylene oxide may lead to health issues.

Therefore, such exposure should be minimised as much as possible.

Recall ongoing

In response, SFA has directed the importer of these ice cream products, Frosts Food & Beverage (Pte.) Ltd, to recall the mentioned products.

The recall is ongoing.

Advised not to consume ice cream

Additionally, SFA advised consumers who have purchased the implicated product to not consume the ice cream.

Those who have consumed the ice cream and are concerned about their health should seek medical advice, SFA added.

