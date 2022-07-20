Back

Guns N' Roses performing at S'pore national stadium on Nov. 12, 2022

Welcome to the urban jungle.

Belmont Lay | July 20, 2022, 05:00 AM

Guns N' Roses is coming to Singapore for a show at the national stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on July 28.

Only one show was announced by the concert organisers.

The band will then tour Australia and New Zealand after the Singapore show.

Original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will be here.

The legendary band's first-ever concert in Singapore was on Feb. 25, 2017.

Some 50,000 fans turned up for the Not In This Lifetime tour gig at Changi Exhibition Centre.

Before the gig, lucky fans here bumped into some of the band members out and about in Singapore.

Those buying tickets for the upcoming show have been advised to avoid scalpers and resellers.

For ticketing and tour information, head to:

www.tegdainty.com

www.ghyculturemedia.com

www.ticketek.com.sg

www.sportshub.com.sg

