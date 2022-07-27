GIC records 20-year annualised real return of 4.2% & sets up new sustainability office

4.2 per cent.

That is GIC’s annualised real rate of return over a 20-year period that ended March 31, 2022, after accounting for global inflation.

GIC, a sovereign wealth fund that manages Singapore’s foreign reserves on behalf of the government, released its annual 2021/2022 report on Jul. 27.

Why over a 20-year period?

Instead of calculating its performance in yearly blocks, GIC does it over a 20-year period to measure returns over the long term.

This rolling 20-year real rate of return is its primary metric to evaluate its investment performance.

Here is a visual of how this average time-weighted portfolio return is calculated from year to year:

The rate of return is also considered to be "real" as it takes into account global inflation.