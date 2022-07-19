Genshin Impact maker HoYoverse hiring after opening headquarters office in S'pore

Video game developer and publisher HoYoverse has officially opened its office headquarters in Singapore.

The maker of popular video games such as "Genshin Impact" and "Honkai Impact 3rd" made the announcement of its official opening in a Jul. 18 press release.

28,000 sq ft office

The 28,000 sq ft office for the Chinese brand features blue and white tones, and will house a "dedicated team of professionals to provide high-quality entertainment services", said HoYoverse.

The Singapore headquarters will serve as a "key hub" for the company's distribution and operation efforts, and also provide technical support for game development, it added.

Currently, HoYoverse's other global offices include Montreal, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and Seoul.

Hundreds of jobs expected

With the opening of the Singapore office, HoYoverse is expected to add hundreds of jobs by the end of 2022.

According to the press release, the company adopts a "flexible working model".

HoYoverse added that it would provide the necessary equipment, welfare, and benefit packages to further support and ensure an "inclusive and safe work environment."

Current job openings seek candidates in game development, engineering, marketing, product, operations, function, and project management.

Aside from "Genshin Impact', HoYoverse is best known for its games such as "Tears of Themis", and "Honkai: Star Rail"

HoYoverse has also launched other entertainment-related content, such as the N0va Desktop App.

According to Forbes, Genshin Impact has made US$3 billion (S$4.2 billion) in revenue on mobile alone since its release in 2020, which averages to about US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in spending every six months.

