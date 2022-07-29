Back

Food Junction reopens at Lot One with junction-themed decor, alfresco area & new concepts

Under one roof.

Mandy How | July 29, 2022, 09:54 PM

After a two-month renovation, Food Junction reopened at Lot One in Chua Chu Kang on July 18, 2022.

Photo via Food Junction

The revamped food court on Level 4 will see a "sleek, modern look" in addition to an alfresco area, which has been dressed up with fairy and neon lights.

Photo via Food Junction

Photo via Food Junction

Photo via Food Junction

Photo via Food Junction

However, a spokesperson for Food Junction clarified that the alfresco area is more suitable for drinking or chilling out in general, rather than dining.

Photo via Food Junction

Photo via Food Junction

There's a total of 19 stalls serving up a variety of concepts and cuisines, from local to Korean and Western food.

Toast Box will also be there.

Photo via Food Junction

What's there to eat

Photo via Food Junction

Some tenant highlights:

  • Fortunate Dim Sum

    • Sister to Swa Tow Restaurant at Toa Payoh, offering more than 40 dim sum items in the food court.

  • Blanco Court Beef Noodles

    • Beef and noodles that are not just in Blanco Court.

  • Kjjong-9 Korean

    • Korean stall popular for its Saba Fish Hotplate, pending halal certification.

  • Pepper Lunch Express

    • No introduction needed. Good.

  • Bara Penyet

    • Deep-fried chicken. Good. Muslim-owned and pending halal certification.

  • Quench!

    • Fancy drinks, mochi waffles (!) with ice cream and chendol strips.

Photo via Food Junction

Photo via Food Junction

The food court also features four mini kiosks selling snacks and street food, such as tutu kueh, popiah, and even ding ding candy and dragon beard candy from our parents' childhood (or perhaps yours).

These vendors change every couple of months.

Photo via Food Junction

Food Junction @ Lot One

Address: 21 Choa Chu Kang Ave 4, #04-14/15/16, Singapore 689812

Opening Hours: 10am - 10pm, daily

