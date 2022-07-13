Back

Flying taxis planned for launch by 2024 in S'pore, exhibition opens at ITE College Central

Expected to create 1,300 jobs in Singapore by 2030.

Gawain Pek | July 13, 2022, 02:33 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Volocopter, a German company developing urban air mobility technology, has launched a first-of-its-kind exhibition in Asia, and they promise to help you beat the traffic rush by taking you up in the air in their VoloCity craft.

Transforming the way you commute

According to the Volocopter's roadmap, VoloCity's air taxi services will cater for three different customers -- tourists, business travellers, and commuters.

For its initial launch, Volocopter will focus on establishing flight routes through Marina Bay, taking flyers through views of Marina Bay Sands, the Central Business District, the Formula One racetrack, and the Singapore Flyer.

A second potential route will offer views of Sentosa and the Singapore skyline.

VoloCity concept illustration Cover Concept illustration of VoloCity over Marina Bay. (Image via Volocopter)

For business travellers, Volocopter plans to take you from Singapore's Marina South to regional economic centres like the Ibrahim International Business District in Johor Bahru or Nongsa Digital Park in Batam, shortening travel time and alleviating "bottlenecks at border points".

Volocopter hopes that once the infrastructure is well established, the new form of commuting will become affordable for all commuters.

To facilitate these, they plan to construct four to six VoloPorts -- specialised launch pads for the VoloCity -- in the Marina South, Sentosa and Changi area.

VoloPort concept mock-up during the 2019 VoloCity crewed flight demonstration. (Photo via Volocopter)

VoloPort concept mock-up during the 2019 VoloCity crewed flight demonstration. (Photo via Volocopter)

Volocopter expects urban air mobility services to generate S$41.8 billion in economic benefits and create up to 1,300 jobs in Singapore by 2030.

VoloCity's features

The VoloCity takes advantage of vertical take-off and landing technology to transport people and goods in urban and sub-urban areas.

Volocopter's VoloCity craft Photo via Volocopter

It is also powered by electricity and offers a sustainable mode of transport that does not add to pollution.

Compared to conventional air transport modes like airplanes or helicopters, the VoloCity is also quieter.

Other technical details of the VoloCity include a range of 35km, a cruise speed of up to 90km/h and a carrying capacity of up to 200kg.

Commercial flights planned for launch within two years

If you are doubting whether flying taxis can ever be possible, you can be assured that it's a proven concept.

In 2019, Volocopter held its first crewed public test flight of an air taxi in a city centre over Marina Bay.

VoloCity crewed flight demonstration 2019. VoloCity crewed flight demonstration over Marina Bay in 2019. (Photo via Volocopter)

Volocopter plans to launch air taxi services with its VoloCity aircraft in Singapore within the next two years.

In the mean time, Volocopter has partnered with ITE to open its first public VoloCity exhibition in Asia at the Aerospace Hub in ITE College Central on Jul. 12.

The exhibition launch was attended by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who shared in his speech his excitement for the prospects for developing "Advanced Air Mobility" ecosystem in Singapore.

A 3D VoloPort scale model and detailed information on both the urban air mobility industry and Volocopter are featured at the exhibition.

Visitors will also have the chance to sit in the aircraft and get a sense of what this new form of transportation will be like.

Beginning August, Volocopter's air mobility experts will lead guided tours at the exhibition, which you can sign up for here.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image via Volocopter

 

Authorities in China violently clamp down on bank customers protesting & demanding deposits back

Those pushed and beaten included women and the elderly.

July 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

Bagpipes, lion dances & a 500-foot long electric sea dragon: What the first 2 NDPs were like

Not that much time, but they did it well nonetheless.

July 13, 2022, 06:28 PM

Kanye West's new shoe release mocked by internet for looking ridiculously like food

Photos you can taste.

July 13, 2022, 06:01 PM

Thailand could use voluntary chemical castration in exchange for shorter jail time for sex offenders

If the bill is passed, Thailand will become the second country in Southeast Asia to use chemical castration for sex offenders.

July 13, 2022, 05:58 PM

50% discounts at 10 F&B restaurants until Aug. 31 when you pay with your Citi Credit Card

Save, save, save.

July 13, 2022, 05:55 PM

NDP 2022 fireworks to be set off at 5 heartland locations from 8:15pm - 8:25pm

Swee.

July 13, 2022, 05:01 PM

Old Chang Kee selling fried mantou & chilli crab sauce in a cup for National Day 2022

Nice.

July 13, 2022, 04:08 PM

Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over': WHO

It's not over yet.

July 13, 2022, 04:06 PM

2 lucky fans bump into Korean star Wi Ha-joon in Clarke Quay on weekday night

Best day at work.

July 13, 2022, 03:32 PM

Temasek's net portfolio value reaches record high of S$403 billion, S'pore replaces China as top investment destination

Previously, Temasek invested the most in China.

July 13, 2022, 03:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.