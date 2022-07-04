Consuming cannabis outside of S'pore is a crime, CNB reminds S'poreans

Singapore's Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) has reminded Singapore citizens abroad against cannabis use in any form.

This was after Thailand delisted cannabis and hemp plants from its narcotics list.

Countries around the world are cautioning travellers against the possession or use of cannabis, which is still illegal in many parts of the world.

CNB warning

In response to queries from The Straits Times, CNB said checks are done regularly at various checkpoints and consuming drugs outside of Singapore's borders is a crime.

"(Under) the Misuse of Drugs Act, any Singapore citizen or permanent resident found to have consumed controlled drugs outside Singapore will also be liable for the drug consumption offence," CNB told ST.

CNB also said more liberal drug laws in some countries were the result of a strong push by parties with "vested interests" and "intense lobbying", in response to ST's queries on Thailand's cannabis legalisation.

CNB added that the rise of cannabis edibles, like candies and cakes, have been "irresponsibly marketed as harmless consumables".

It also rejected the notion that cannabis is a "soft" drug with medical benefits, as advocated by proponents.

On the contrary, scientific evidence has shown that weed is addictive and harmful.

"The innocuous appearance of these products may entice unsuspecting youths to consume them, get intoxicated, and risk overdosing," CNB said.

CNB cited world bodies like the International Narcotics Control Board and studies that highlight the adverse effects of long-term cannabis use.

Among the harmful effects are the increased risk of developing psychotic symptoms or schizophrenia.

Those convicted of drug consumption may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$20,000.

