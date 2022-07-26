Brotherbird bakehouse pop-up at Tampines Shell till Aug. 31, 2022, all 14 croissant flavours available

Brotherbird fans in the east are in luck — the bakehouse is having a pop-up at Shell Tampines at Avenue 2 (the same one with a McDonald's drive-thru).

While it's originally slated to run till July 31, 2022, a spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that the pop-up has been extended for another month until Aug. 31.

Best known for their flakey, airy croissants, Brotherbird is selling all 14 flavours of pastry at the petrol station.

Here's the full list of flavours:

Sweets

Original Croissant

Rocher Croissant

Pain Au Chocolat

Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots

Churros Croissant

Passionfruit Meringue

Pistachio Croissant

Earl Grey Milk Chocolate

Strawberry Daifuku Croissant (new)

Chocolate Danish (new)

Savouries

Mentaiko Prawn T.B (twice-baked)

Chicken Lasagne T.B

Ham & Cheese T.B

Garlic & Cheese T.B (new)

Don't just run down anytime, though, take note of its operating hours, which differ on weekdays and weekends.

From Monday to Friday, the pop-up only starts at 4pm and closes at 10pm.

On Saturday and Sunday, it begins at 11am and runs till 4pm.

However, it's also a while-stocks-last scenario—you can check the croissants' availability via Brotherbird's Telegram channel.

On Monday (July 25), it was sold out in about two hours, and the bakes were similarly gone in two to three hours over the past weekend.

Brotherbird @ Shell Tampines

Address: 9 Tampines Ave 2, Singapore 529731

Date: Now till Aug. 31, 2022

Opening Hours:

Weekdays, 4pm - 10pm

Weekends, 11am - 4pm

While stocks last.

Top image via Brotherbird Bakehouse