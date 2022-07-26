Brotherbird bakehouse pop-up at Tampines Shell till Aug. 31, 2022, all 14 croissant flavours available

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Brotherbird fans in the east are in luck — the bakehouse is having a pop-up at Shell Tampines at Avenue 2 (the same one with a McDonald's drive-thru).
While it's originally slated to run till July 31, 2022, a spokesperson confirmed with Mothership that the pop-up has been extended for another month until Aug. 31.
Best known for their flakey, airy croissants, Brotherbird is selling all 14 flavours of pastry at the petrol station.
Here's the full list of flavours:
Sweets
- Original Croissant
- Rocher Croissant
- Pain Au Chocolat
- Cinnamon Brown Sugar Knots
- Churros Croissant
- Passionfruit Meringue
- Pistachio Croissant
- Earl Grey Milk Chocolate
- Strawberry Daifuku Croissant (new)
- Chocolate Danish (new)
Savouries
- Mentaiko Prawn T.B (twice-baked)
- Chicken Lasagne T.B
- Ham & Cheese T.B
- Garlic & Cheese T.B (new)
Don't just run down anytime, though, take note of its operating hours, which differ on weekdays and weekends.
From Monday to Friday, the pop-up only starts at 4pm and closes at 10pm.
On Saturday and Sunday, it begins at 11am and runs till 4pm.
However, it's also a while-stocks-last scenario—you can check the croissants' availability via Brotherbird's Telegram channel.
On Monday (July 25), it was sold out in about two hours, and the bakes were similarly gone in two to three hours over the past weekend.
Brotherbird @ Shell Tampines
Address: 9 Tampines Ave 2, Singapore 529731
Date: Now till Aug. 31, 2022
Opening Hours:
Weekdays, 4pm - 10pm
Weekends, 11am - 4pm
While stocks last.
Top image via Brotherbird Bakehouse
