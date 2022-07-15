Back

45% increase in blood donors after appeal, but stocks still running low: Ong Ye Kung

More blood donors needed.

Nigel Chua | July 15, 2022, 12:05 AM

Last week, on Saturday (Jul. 9), health minister Ong Ye Kung made a public appeal for donors to come forward and give blood.

Ong's call for donors came about as stocks of A+ and O+ blood were running low.

Over 1,700 donors in four days

In the past four days, more than 1,700 donors donated blood, said Ong in a Facebook post on Jul. 14.

"This is a 45 per cent increase from our usual collection," he observed, calling it "a strong sign of unity and support from everyone."

A-, B-, O-, AB- blood stocks now running low

However, more donors are needed, as blood stocks are "not at healthy levels yet".

Ong shared that Singapore's blood stocks for the negative blood groups (A-, B-, O-, AB-) are currently running low.

"So if you are an eligible blood donor, please come forward," said Ong.

Here's an update of the blood stocks at the time of writing:

How to donate?

Those seeking to donate blood can take a one-minute eligibility quiz on the Singapore Red Cross website.

Blood donation can be done at various bloodbank locations around Singapore, including:

There are also community blood drives held in locations such as Community Clubs.

Top image via Ong Ye Kung on Facebook

