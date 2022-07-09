Back

A+ & O+ blood donors in S’pore needed: Ong Ye Kung

To save lives.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 09, 2022, 01:02 AM

The blood bank in Singapore is in need of A+ and O+ blood, health minister Ong Ye Kung said in an appeal for donors to step forward.

In need of A+ and O+ blood

In a Facebook post on Jul. 8 evening, Ong said the two types of blood stocks are running at low levels.

Some 600 units of A+ blood and 1,200 units of O+ blood are needed over the next two weeks for major elective surgeries require these two blood types to continue as planned, Ong added.

The public can spread the word and/or walk in to any blood bank or blood donation drive in the community to donate.

Otherwise, major elective surgeries requiring these two blood units will have to be postponed.

Other than A+ and O+ blood, the blood banks are in need of AB- and A- blood which are at critical levels as well.

You can make your appointment to donate blood here.

Here's the latest update on the levels of blood in the blood bank as of Jul. 8, 00:18h:

Why donate blood?

According to Red Cross Singapore, one unit of blood can save three lives.

The blood in the blood banks can help to save lives in times of emergencies and sustain the lives of those with medical conditions or who are undergoing major surgeries.

More than 400 units of blood are used a day in Singapore to save lives.

An aging population, more advanced life-saving medical procedures and establishing new hospitals are why donated blood is needed.

Not sure if you can donate blood? You can take a one-minute quiz here.

Top image via Ong Ye Kung's Facebook and Red Cross Singapore

