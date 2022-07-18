Bangkok taxi driver who flashed knife at S'porean tourists fined S$114, license suspended

Recently, a Singaporean woman named Naomi Tan recounted a nasty experience she had with a taxi driver in Bangkok, Thailand.

She documented the incident on TikTok, where the taxi driver refused to give change for a 400 baht (S$15) ride after Tan gave him a 1,000 baht (S$38) note.

The driver was also seen flashing a knife at Tan and her husband.

Following the incident, the couple made a police report.

Fined and suspended

In an updated report by The Thaiger on Jul. 18, Thailand's Department of Land Transport and Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station had commenced investigations on the incident.

Identified as Thawin Chong-ngam, the taxi driver was found to have committed several offences:

Not using the taxi meter and behaving disrespectfully towards passengers

Carrying a knife without justifiable reason

He has been ordered to pay a fine of 3,000 baht (S$114).

In addition, his driving license has been suspended for 90 days.

The driver is also required to attend a three-hour training course on taxi rules and regulations.

Top image from Matichon and @ntannyy on TikTok.