ArtScience Museum’s cinema screens arthouse flicks for free or at affordable prices of up to S$13

Now showing: "Dune", Where the Wild Things Are", "Fantastic Mr. Fox", and "Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy", among others.

Fiona Tan | July 01, 2022, 11:04 PM

Did you know that the ArtScience Museum has a cinema?

First of its kind ArtScience Cinema

While this is not the first time that the venue is screening movies, it appears that the ArtScience Museum has recently built and dedicated a room for screening movies exclusively all year round.

Image courtesy of Marina Bay Sands.

ArtScience Cinema is a first of its kind within the museum, which aims to deliver an immersive cinematic experience through its in-house surround sound wireless headphones and red plush armchairs (similar to the ones in regular movie theatres).

Image courtesy of Marina Bay Sands.

The cinema can sit up to 66 people, and seatings are on a first-come, first served basis. It is also wheelchair-friendly and has four wheelchair access points.

Patrons can expect to catch arthouse flicks that have been specially curated by the museum, including timeless classics, feature films, award-winning pieces and film festival selections.

Image courtesy of Marina Bay Sands.

"We Tread in a Garden of Spells"

ArtScience Cinema's current film programme is titled "We Tread in a Garden of Spells", which aims to showcase the symbiotic and quintessential ties between humans and the surrounding natural world.

It will be featuring films such as "Dune", "Where the Wild Things Are", "Fantastic Mr. Fox", "Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy", "24 Frames" and "The Metamorphosis of Birds" for the month of July 2022.

And what's more, admission for some of these titles is free, such as "Where the Wild Things Are", "Fantastic Mr. Fox", and "Leaning into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy".

Image from Marina Bay Sands website.

Image from Marina Bay Sands website.

Image from Marina Bay Sands website.

Even if the other films are not free, tickets are relatively affordable, ranging between S$8 to S$13 after the inclusion of a S$1 booking fee.

Tickets can either be booked and/ or purchased online or at the museum's box office.

The programme is created to parallel another exhibit in the ArtScience Museum titled "We Live in an Ocean of Air", which is a multi-sensory immersive virtual reality experience.

To find out more about the ArtScience Cinema and We Tread in a Garden of Spells, click here and here.

Details

Address: 6 Bayfront Avenue Level 4, Singapore 018974

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm daily

Other places to watch movies

Top image courtesy of Marina Bay Sands

