Back

Each S'pore household to receive 10 ART kits from Jul. 18

More Covid-19 test kits.

Syahindah Ishak | July 15, 2022, 07:52 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From Jul. 18, each residential household in Singapore will receive 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits through the mail.

This distribution was first announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month.

Could take a few weeks to receive

In a Facebook post on Jul. 15, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it could "take a few weeks" for some household to receive the test kits due to "high volume" of the kits being distributed.

MOH added:

"If you think you may have been exposed to Covid-19, do a self test to detect infection early. This allows you to protect yourself and your loved ones, and help curb the transmission of the disease."

New wave of Covid-19 infections

Earlier this month, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the new wave of Covid-19 infections in Singapore is peaking or approaching its peak.

On Jul. 13, Singapore reported 16,870 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number this month.

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.

Lawrence Wong does K-Pop idol Twice Nayeon's 'POP' TikTok trend for G20 Indonesia Summit

Nice.

July 15, 2022, 06:18 PM

S'pore mum becomes part-time GrabFood delivery walker with 2 kids in tow in wagon

Earn money while spending time with kids.

July 15, 2022, 05:06 PM

Man allegedly drove over foot of condo security guard along Balestier Road

The driver had also supposedly abused the security guard verbally afterwards.

July 15, 2022, 05:00 PM

Watching adult otters struggle to get pups out of pond in S'pore tiring to even watch

It was otter chaos.

July 15, 2022, 04:28 PM

Yishun resident hoards 50 cats in cages, stench forces neighbours to keep windows closed for 10 years

Multiple agencies are working together to rehome the cats.

July 15, 2022, 04:23 PM

Netflix partners Microsoft to offer cheaper subscriptions with ads

Hmm.

July 15, 2022, 04:19 PM

AVS: Dog abuse seen in video occurred on March 20, 2022, handler’s accreditation suspended

AVS is investigating.

July 15, 2022, 04:02 PM

S'pore man shoots Milky Way from living room window using 110 photos of night sky

Look at the stars, look how they shine for you.

July 15, 2022, 03:21 PM

S'pore cleaner, 62, loses S$330,000 savings to scammers in China, money saved over 50 years

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 15, 2022, 02:58 PM

Sri Lanka president resigns via email after fleeing to S'pore

He is expected to stay in Singapore for a while before potentially heading to the United Arab Emirates.

July 15, 2022, 02:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.