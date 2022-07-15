Each S'pore household to receive 10 ART kits from Jul. 18

From Jul. 18, each residential household in Singapore will receive 10 antigen rapid test (ART) kits through the mail.

This distribution was first announced by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong last month.

Could take a few weeks to receive

In a Facebook post on Jul. 15, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it could "take a few weeks" for some household to receive the test kits due to "high volume" of the kits being distributed.

MOH added:

"If you think you may have been exposed to Covid-19, do a self test to detect infection early. This allows you to protect yourself and your loved ones, and help curb the transmission of the disease."

New wave of Covid-19 infections

Earlier this month, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that the new wave of Covid-19 infections in Singapore is peaking or approaching its peak.

On Jul. 13, Singapore reported 16,870 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number this month.

Top images by Syahindah Ishak.