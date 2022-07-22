M'sia-born actress Apple Hong celebrates getting pink IC after 22 years in S'pore

Apple Hong is now a Singaporean.

The Malaysia-born actress shared the news via a July 20 Instagram post of herself posing with her new pink identification card.

Taking root in Singapore

In the caption, the 43-year-old said that she came to Singapore from Malaysia for work in the year 2000.

Hong added that throughout the years, she has made friends, gone through life experiences, as well as gotten married and found a sense of belonging in Singapore.

"After a lot of experiences, I finally got my little pink card in 2022, taking root on this little red dot," she said.

More than 20 years

Hong has been acting in Singapore for more than 20 years.

She has appeared in several Mediacorp Channel 8 series including "Portrait of Home", "The Little Nyonya" and "The Queen".

In October 2017, she married a Singaporean businessman.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top image from @applehong on Instagram.