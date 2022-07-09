S'pore confirms 9th case of monkeypox, so far all cases men

Singapore has one more case of monkeypox -- the ninth case.

This was reported on Monday, July 25, which brings the total number of infections in the country since June to nine.

All nine cases are men.

The patient is a 31-year-old Filipino man, the Ministry of Health said in an update on its website.

He tested positive for the virus on Monday, four days after developing a fever on July 21.

He also had rashes on his face and other parts of his body.

The man sought medical attention at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) on Sunday and was admitted the same day.

He is in stable condition.

Contact tracing is ongoing.

The man's infection is not linked to any of the earlier monkeypox cases, MOH said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that sees patients recovering within 14 to 21 days as it is typically self-limiting.

Background

MOH also said earlier it has been engaging those who are more at-risk through healthcare and community partners.

This group includes men who have sex with men who have recently had sex with new partners.

Travellers who have just returned from areas affected by monkeypox are advised to seek medical treatment immediately if they develop symptoms like fever, swollen lymph nodes and rash within three weeks of their trip.

Since May, more than 14,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in more than 70 countries and territories worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency, the strongest call to action the agency can make.

Covid-19 was given the same label by WHO in 2020.

Top photo via Jnzl's Photos