S$11.4 million top prize for Jul. 14 Toto draw split 2 ways, 1 ticket was S$1 Quick Pick

The eventual top prize of the July 14 Toto draw ballooned to more than S$11.4 million, which was split between two eventual winning tickets.

Two winners get S$5.7 million each

If you missed the results, here are the winning numbers:

The Group 1 prize, an eye-watering S$11,462,599, was split between two lucky winning tickets.

Each winning ticket is entitled to $$5,731,299.

Details of winning tickets

NTUC FairPrice Kallang Bahru

Address: Block 71 Kallang Bahru #01-529

Type of ticket: 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry

Singapore Pools Account Betting Online Service

Type of ticket: iTOTO - System 12

Here's the breakdown of all the winners from the Toto draw on Jul. 14.

Top image from Google Maps and by Triple T