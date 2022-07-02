S$11.4 million top prize for Jul. 14 Toto draw split 2 ways, 1 ticket was S$1 Quick Pick

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The eventual top prize of the July 14 Toto draw ballooned to more than S$11.4 million, which was split between two eventual winning tickets.
Two winners get S$5.7 million each
If you missed the results, here are the winning numbers:
The Group 1 prize, an eye-watering S$11,462,599, was split between two lucky winning tickets.
Each winning ticket is entitled to $$5,731,299.
Details of winning tickets
NTUC FairPrice Kallang Bahru
Address: Block 71 Kallang Bahru #01-529
Type of ticket: 1 QuickPick Ordinary Entry
Singapore Pools Account Betting Online Service
Type of ticket: iTOTO - System 12
Here's the breakdown of all the winners from the Toto draw on Jul. 14.
Top image from Google Maps and by Triple T
