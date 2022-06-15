Back

Takeaway kiosk specialising in Taiwanese-style dumplings from S$5.90 opens 3rd outlet at AMK Hub

Steaming hot.

Karen Lui | June 15, 2022, 06:27 PM

Yu Ba Fang, a takeaway kiosk that specialises in dumplings, opened its third outlet at AMK Hub on Jun. 1.

They have two other outlets at Raffles City and Century Square.

Prices start at S$1.50 for an Alisan Tea Egg to S$10.90 for 10 pieces of QQ Fresh Prawn Pan-Fried Dumplings.

Taiwanese-style dumplings

Yu Ba Fang offers both pan-fried and steamed dumplings.

Both varieties come in the following flavours:

  • Classic signature (S$5.90 for 4)

  • Fragrant chives (S$5.90 for 4)

  • Sweet corn chicken (S$5.90 for 4)

  • Korean spicy flavour (S$5.90 for 4)

  • QQ Fresh Prawn (S$6.90 for 4)

They also offer a small selection of other items like rice, noodles, congee, soup, and beverages.

Check out the full menu here:

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Yu Ba Fang also sells frozen versions of their dumplings on Shopee.

Kiosk

Photo by Janelle Pang.

When we went down to visit on Jun. 9 at around 12:30pm, it wasn't crowded.

There was a short queue of people buying snacks.

Photo by Janelle Pang.

Yu Ba Fang @ AMK Hub

Address: 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, AMK HUB, #B2-32, Singapore 569933

Opening hours: 9am to 10pm daily

Top images by Janelle Pang and Yu Ba Fang's Instagram page.

