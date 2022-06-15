Takeaway kiosk specialising in Taiwanese-style dumplings from S$5.90 opens 3rd outlet at AMK Hub

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Yu Ba Fang, a takeaway kiosk that specialises in dumplings, opened its third outlet at AMK Hub on Jun. 1.
They have two other outlets at Raffles City and Century Square.
Prices start at S$1.50 for an Alisan Tea Egg to S$10.90 for 10 pieces of QQ Fresh Prawn Pan-Fried Dumplings.
Taiwanese-style dumplings
Yu Ba Fang offers both pan-fried and steamed dumplings.
Both varieties come in the following flavours:
- Classic signature (S$5.90 for 4)
- Fragrant chives (S$5.90 for 4)
- Sweet corn chicken (S$5.90 for 4)
- Korean spicy flavour (S$5.90 for 4)
- QQ Fresh Prawn (S$6.90 for 4)
They also offer a small selection of other items like rice, noodles, congee, soup, and beverages.
Check out the full menu here:
Yu Ba Fang also sells frozen versions of their dumplings on Shopee.
Kiosk
When we went down to visit on Jun. 9 at around 12:30pm, it wasn't crowded.
There was a short queue of people buying snacks.
Yu Ba Fang @ AMK Hub
Address: 53 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, AMK HUB, #B2-32, Singapore 569933
Opening hours: 9am to 10pm daily
Top images by Janelle Pang and Yu Ba Fang's Instagram page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.