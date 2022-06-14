Back

Security guard stops TikTok dancing man Uncle Raymond mid-dance in ITE College West

"Thanks for meeting. Be happy."

Fiona Tan | June 14, 2022, 12:36 PM

Events

World Vision Charity Movie Screening: Catch an award-winning film with your BFF

25 June 2022

Golden Village VivoCity

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The TikTok dancing man, Uncle Raymond, who goes around Singapore to meet and dance with strangers in public, is frequently allowed to do his thing.

Even though he has been warmly received on the social media platform, it seems that not all in Singapore are willing to give him a free pass.

Danced at ITE College West assembly hall

While going about his most recent number, Uncle Raymond, whose moniker is @raymondl88 on TikTok, appeared at ITE College West to meet with some students in Singapore.

According to his video, Raymond said he was invited to this meet and greet, but he did not specify who extended the invite.

He managed to get a dance in the ITE College West assembly hall.

Some 20 students accompanied Raymond as they synchronised danced to the manyao cover of Faye Wong's "Hundred Years of Solitude (百年孤寂)".

@raymondl88 Thanks for ITE WEST Inviting me thanks for meeting be happy let’s move #itepoly #singapore #raymondl88 ♬ 百年孤寂 - 183😜

Stopped by security at ITE College West

However, he did not meet with the same success during his attempt to dance at the school's main square, as seen in another TikTok uploaded by user @sgvirallll.

It is unclear whether the video was shot before or after Raymond's video.

As per Raymond's signature dance routine, it was clear he was stopped almost immediately after he began his self-choreographed dance sequence.

Image screenshot from @@sgvirallll/TikTok.

A male security officer, followed by a female clad in black long sleeve, both of whom are presumably staff from ITE College West, approached Raymond and the three other students to stop them mid-dance.

Stopped dancing

Raymond reacted promptly and grabbed his mobile phone, which was mounted on a tripod stand, while the three students froze with their arms raised in the air and appeared to not know what to do next.

Image screenshot from @@sgvirallll/TikTok.

There was likely a crowd of students watching Raymond perform his dance with the students as loud jeers and boos can be echoing in the background, accompanied by a let down female who groaned: "Oh, man!"

Raymond, however, appeared to take it in his stride and folded his tripod stand promptly.

According to @sgvirallll, Raymond was apparently kicked out of the campus.

Split reaction

People who have seen the TikTok video had split reactions, some were disappointed that Raymond was stopped from dancing, while others said the security officer and female staff were simply doing their job.

Others commended how Raymond handled the situation and said he did so with grace and respect.

You can watch the TikTok below:

@sgvirallll uncle raymond got kicked out #fyp #sgfyp #sg #trending #crazy ♬ original sound - trollrr - patootie

More Uncle Raymond

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top image screenshot from @@sgvirallll/TikTok

Learn valuable STEM skills at PSB Academy – with up to S$4,000 in rebates

How to develop in-demand skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

June 14, 2022, 06:28 PM

M'sian man with disability left frustrated in Dubai after SIA forgets to place wheelchair on flight

The incident supposedly cost him a day of work appointments.

June 14, 2022, 06:23 PM

Beer made from fruit peels & bread crumbs, acai bowls with 'ugly' fruits among top things to try at GastroBeats food festival

Support local enterprises that care about the environment.

June 14, 2022, 06:06 PM

Hundreds of eggs spill out of lorry at Paya Lebar, passers-by help clean mess

Un-eggs-pected.

June 14, 2022, 05:57 PM

'Lightyear' gets NC16 rating in S'pore due to kiss between female characters who start family together

Disney declined releasing two versions.

June 14, 2022, 05:11 PM

US & China continue to butt heads at S’pore’s Shangri-La Dialogue

China and the US's defence chiefs give speeches in Singapore accusing each other of disrupting regional security.

June 14, 2022, 04:29 PM

Durians in S'pore to be cheaper due to bountiful M'sia supply & favourable weather

Get ready the salt water and durian husks.

June 14, 2022, 03:56 PM

Mr Bean S'pore has new Thai Tea Soy Milk drinks with pearls or grass jelly

Quench your thirst.

June 14, 2022, 03:54 PM

Metal strip falls on woman on escalator in City Square Mall

A passerby in the mall claimed that metal strips have been falling in the mall.

June 14, 2022, 03:14 PM

New 'Knives Out' movie premiering on Netflix S'pore by end-2022, titled 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'

Yay.

June 14, 2022, 02:09 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.