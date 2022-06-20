Back

Ang Mo Kio uncle lies on ground in heavy rain to feel the rain on his skin

Main character moment.

Joshua Lee | June 20, 2022, 03:56 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Sometimes you just feel like screaming into a pail. Other times, you just want to feel the rain on your skin.

Do you experience that? Well, this man in Ang Mo Kio did:

@elijahmikaelson_og #heartbroken ♬ Photograph - Ed Sheeran

TikTok user @elijahmikaelson_og put up this clip on June 19 along with a short audio clip from Ed Sheeran's "Photograph".

In it, the man could be seen lying on the ground fully dressed, with his arms spread out, face to the sky as the heavy downpour rained on him a la an emotional scene from a Mandopop music video.

The TikTok user added that he spotted the man while on a delivery run. He went down to ask if the man was okay.

"... he said that he just wanted to feel the rain," said the TikTok user in a comment.

It's indeed a mood, but what mood? Several TikTok users had ideas:

If you too want to drench yourself, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming months.

Top image credit: @elijahmikaelson_og/TikTok.

Jurassic Car Park: Chonky monitor lizard appears in M’sia supermarket car park, firemen called in

A wild monitor lizard appears.

June 20, 2022, 02:18 PM

S'poreans on tour bus stuck for over 4 hours along Second Link on Saturday despite leaving at 7:30am

They were expecting to reach Melaka by noon.

June 20, 2022, 01:48 PM

S'porean duo among 24 artists selected to sculpt for famous Swedish Icehotel

The pair have been participating in snow sculpting competitions in Japan for years.

June 20, 2022, 01:28 PM

S'porean woman suffers 1st & 2nd-degree burns after phone charger explodes during video call

She was on a video call while charging her phone when the incident happened.

June 20, 2022, 11:50 AM

Brace yourselves, more rain will fall on S'pore from June-Aug. 2022

More rain, but just as warm.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

'Pink Dot is about love for everyone': Sights & sounds of Pink Dot 2022

We spoke to some attendees to find out more about Pink Dot 2022.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

M'sian MP says floods could be turned into tourist attractions

Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz previously served as Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister.

June 20, 2022, 11:08 AM

How an ex-army regular, with no baking experience, founded a bakery that sells over 100,000 cakes year-round

Lessons on Leadership: Founder of Baker’s Brew, Huat Jin Beh, on how he’s building a brand to become the “entity of celebration”.

June 20, 2022, 06:14 AM

Fina bans transgender swimmers from women's elite races if they went through male puberty

A new category will be organised for male-to-female transgender athletes.

June 20, 2022, 03:16 AM

Raybe Oh’s mum prayed for her life to be taken in exchange for her daughter’s after horrific crash

The elderly woman also asked to live for three more years so she can look after her daughter.

June 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.