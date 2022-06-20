Ang Mo Kio uncle lies on ground in heavy rain to feel the rain on his skin

Sometimes you just feel like screaming into a pail. Other times, you just want to feel the rain on your skin.

Do you experience that? Well, this man in Ang Mo Kio did:

TikTok user @elijahmikaelson_og put up this clip on June 19 along with a short audio clip from Ed Sheeran's "Photograph".

In it, the man could be seen lying on the ground fully dressed, with his arms spread out, face to the sky as the heavy downpour rained on him a la an emotional scene from a Mandopop music video.

The TikTok user added that he spotted the man while on a delivery run. He went down to ask if the man was okay.

"... he said that he just wanted to feel the rain," said the TikTok user in a comment.

It's indeed a mood, but what mood? Several TikTok users had ideas:

If you too want to drench yourself, there are plenty of opportunities in the coming months.

Top image credit: @elijahmikaelson_og/TikTok.