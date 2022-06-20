Back

Brace yourselves, more rain will fall on S'pore from June-Aug. 2022

More rain, but just as warm.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

More rain will fall on Singapore over the next few months from mid-2022.

"Climate drivers", La Nina and the Indian Ocean Dipole, will see rain clouds carried over the region bringing greater than average rainfall for Singapore for the June to August 2022 period, The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) told The Straits Times.

The two phenomena

La Nina occurs in the Pacific, while the the Indian Ocean Dipole occurs in the Indian Ocean.

La Nina, affects global temperatures and brings floods to some places and droughts to others.

MSS said La Nina events typically have the strongest impact on Singapore during June to September -- the south-west monsoon season -- bringing with it more rain than usual.

The Indian Ocean Dipole, currently in a negative phase, sees winds intensify along the equator towards South-east Asia and Australia to provide energy and carry moisture around the region to form rain clouds.

MSS told ST the prevailing La Nina conditions were predicted to weaken during June to August, while the negative Indian Ocean Dipole was predicted to develop during June to August.

When combined, La Nina and a negative IOD event can bring more wet weather to Singapore during the south-west monsoon.

One of the wettest south-west monsoons occurred in 2010 due to a strong La Nina and negative IOD, MSS added.

Temperatures not going down

MSS also said the cooling impact of La Nina events will not affect Singapore much.

April and May 2022 have seen some of the highest temperatures recorded in Singapore.

Effects of La Nina

La Nina is likely to continue for months, and possibly even into 2023, the United Nations said in June 2022.

MSS had said earlier in 2022 that La Nina contributed to 2021's heavy rainfall across Singapore, which was also a La Nina year.

As a result, 2021 emerged as the year with the second highest rainfall on record after 2007.

La Nina's sister phenomena is El Nino.

El Nino events typically bring warmer and drier conditions to Southeast Asia.

Top photo via Unsplash

'Pink Dot is about love for everyone': Sights & sounds of Pink Dot 2022

We spoke to some attendees to find out more about Pink Dot 2022.

June 20, 2022, 11:24 AM

M'sian MP says floods could be turned into tourist attractions

Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz previously served as Malaysia's Tourism and Culture Minister.

June 20, 2022, 11:08 AM

How an ex-army regular, with no baking experience, founded a bakery that sells over 100,000 cakes year-round

Lessons on Leadership: Founder of Baker’s Brew, Huat Jin Beh, on how he’s building a brand to become the “entity of celebration”.

June 20, 2022, 06:14 AM

Fina bans transgender swimmers from women's elite races if they went through male puberty

A new category will be organised for male-to-female transgender athletes.

June 20, 2022, 03:16 AM

Raybe Oh’s mum prayed for her life to be taken in exchange for her daughter’s after horrific crash

The elderly woman also asked to live for three more years so she can look after her daughter.

June 19, 2022, 07:12 PM

Heng Swee Keat tests positive for Covid-19 during work trip in Berlin

He is currently in isolation and will be unable to attend his scheduled work engagements.

June 19, 2022, 05:55 PM

S’pore man, 62, allegedly spends 8 futile years trying to get S$50,000 back from woman he claimed he dated

She has denied ever dating the man in the first place, and said he was slandering her out of spite.

June 19, 2022, 05:03 PM

David Beckham playfully says sorry to S'pore kid who said 'eh!' to catch his attention

The superstar midfielder had momentarily forgotten about the young boy.

June 19, 2022, 04:39 PM

Jade Rasif praises David Beckham for helping to clear stage & going out of his way to greet fans

Awwww.

June 19, 2022, 03:31 PM

Larger S'pore Specials & K9 sniffer dogs continue to be available to potential adopters living in HDB flats

Adopt, don't shop.

June 19, 2022, 12:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.