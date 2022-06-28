Sushi Express increases prices to S$2++ per plate for some items, including salmon sashimi

Sushi Express has raised prices for some items on its menu, including salmon sashimi and salmon nigiri.

The conveyer belt sushi chain quietly made the change this month, and their website has yet to be updated with the new prices.

TikTok user @jennnncera posted a video lamenting the price change about a week ago:

Twitter user @hyoribo_m3lly also noted the shrinkflation that's been going on:

Sushi Express have really lost their way. Now they are introducing black plates which is at $2 instead of $1.50.



That is after reducing the number of salmon sashimi slices to 2 from the previous 3. Technically you are paying 2 times more than before.#SushiExpress pic.twitter.com/kSMt7cYpWz — (Hiatus) hyoribo m3lly | EN/SG Vtuber (@hyoribo_m3lly) June 24, 2022

Math time

In the good ol' days, salmon sashimi at Sushi Express cost S$1.50++ for three slices, which works out to S$1.77 a plate, or S$0.59 a slice.

Now, at S$2++ for two slices, it's about S$1.18 per slice.

That's a twofold increase. Sad.

Top photos by Lee Wei Lin