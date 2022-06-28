Sushi Express increases prices to S$2++ per plate for some items, including salmon sashimi

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Sushi Express has raised prices for some items on its menu, including salmon sashimi and salmon nigiri.
The conveyer belt sushi chain quietly made the change this month, and their website has yet to be updated with the new prices.
TikTok user @jennnncera posted a video lamenting the price change about a week ago:
@jennnnceraI thought i was at the wrong place fr♬ DEAR.CUPID - IVE.official
Twitter user @hyoribo_m3lly also noted the shrinkflation that's been going on:
Sushi Express have really lost their way. Now they are introducing black plates which is at $2 instead of $1.50.— (Hiatus) hyoribo m3lly | EN/SG Vtuber (@hyoribo_m3lly) June 24, 2022
That is after reducing the number of salmon sashimi slices to 2 from the previous 3. Technically you are paying 2 times more than before.#SushiExpress pic.twitter.com/kSMt7cYpWz
Math time
In the good ol' days, salmon sashimi at Sushi Express cost S$1.50++ for three slices, which works out to S$1.77 a plate, or S$0.59 a slice.
Now, at S$2++ for two slices, it's about S$1.18 per slice.
That's a twofold increase. Sad.
Somewhat related articles
Top photos by Lee Wei Lin
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.