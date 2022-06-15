Strawberry supermoon shines on S'pore on June 14, 2022

A strawberry supermoon appeared over Singapore on Tuesday evening, June 14, 2022.

Photos of the celestial phenomenon were shared publicly in the CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore Facebook group.

Many of the shots showcased the photography skills of the cameraperson.

One photo shot from Changi Airport even managed to capture the silhouette of a plane against the supermoon.

What is a strawberry supermoon?

A supermoon refers to a moon within 90 per cent of perigee -- the point at which the moon is closest to Earth -- when it is either a new or full moon.

On average, supermoons are about 7 per cent bigger and about 15 per cent brighter than a typical full moon.

A "strawberry moon", is not pink, as commonly imagined.

It is a full moon that occurs during strawberry harvest time and also known as the mead, honey or rose moon in Europe, according to Nasa.

The "strawberry moon" name is of Native American origin.

Strawberry supermoon visible in Singapore on June 15

Gerardyn Brittos, administrator of the Stargazing Singapore Facebook group, told CNA that the moon was at full illumination at 7:51pm in the southeast direction.

The moon will also be out on June 15.

She said moon rise will be at 8.12pm on Wednesday night and it will be visible by 8.30pm if the skies are clear.

Top photos via Kevin Law/ CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore & Benjamin Ong / CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore