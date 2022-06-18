Back

Extended cut of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to be shown in S'pore cinemas from September 1, 2022

Spidey senses tingling.

Syahindah Ishak | June 18, 2022, 09:52 PM

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" will return to cinemas in Singapore with extra scenes.

From Sep. 1, 2022 in Singapore

A Sony representative told 8 Days that the extended cut of the movie will be shown here from Sep. 1, 2022.

The movie was first released worldwide in December 2021.

It has since grossed over US$1.9 billion (S$2.64 billion), earning one of the top spots in the box office worldwide.

"The More Fun Stuff Version"

News of the extended cut, which will be called "The More Fun Stuff Version", was first announced on Jun. 11, 2022 via a 14-second teaser.

The teaser featured Spider-Man actors Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, all of whom are (spoiler alert) in the movie.

The extended cut will be shown in the U.S. and Canada on Sep. 2.

Dates for other countries have yet to be released.

Top image via SpiderManMovie/Twitter.

